Conflict of Interest? Ossoff Backed ESG Rules While His Wife Invested Heavily in ESG Funds.

One of the biggest battles during the Joe Biden years was the fight to stop environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies from affecting investing. In March 2023, the Senate voted to kill Biden’s ESG investing rules in the closest thing to a bipartisan vote, but Biden vetoed the legislation.

But one senator who voted to keep the ESG rules in place did so knowing that it would protect his wife’s investments. That, of course, is a conflict of interest, and the senator was Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.)

Senate Rule 37.4 reads:

No Member, officer, or employee shall knowingly use his or her official position to introduce or aid the progress or passage of legislation, a principal purpose of which is to further the official’s or immediate family member’s financial interest, or the financial interest of a limited class to which such individuals belong.

The website for the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics also points out that “Members, officers, and employees are generally prohibited from using their official position for personal gain.”

Guess what: Ossoff’s wife, Alisha Kramer, whom we would definitely call “immediate family,” invested heavily in ESG funds in 2023 and 2024. In both years, she invested in five ESG funds: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, John Hancock ESG International Equity Fund Class, and Pimco Total Return ESG Fund Class I3.

We don’t have specific numbers from these reports, but based on the disclosure, Kramer would have invested between $1,001 and $15,000 in each fund during each calendar year. That adds up to a total investment of between $5,005 and $75,000 in ESG funds per year.

No wonder Ossoff voted to keep Biden’s woke ESG guidelines in place. His wife was investing heavily in these funds, and the Ossoffs stand to gain a hefty windfall from them eventually.

If that’s not a conflict of interest, I don’t know what is. Not only that, but it could be a Senate ethics violation.

What else would we expect from the senator who got into office on a quirk — and thanks to some Democrat shenanigans that suppressed the GOP vote in the January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler? This is the man who stood against enshrining President Donald Trump’s tax cuts into law.

This is also the senator who used the flimsiest of data in a highly suspect survey to call for the repeal of the Peach State’s pro-life law. Ossoff relied on a sample of only 38 OB-GYNs for a consensus that women were supposedly dying because they couldn’t kill their babies. Georgia has 980 OB-GYNs across the state, so 38 was either a cherry-picked sample or most of the state’s doctors refused to bite on the survey.

Let’s also not forget that Ossoff voted in favor of increasing military pay, which is admirable to be sure, but he also voted against the continuing resolution that would have put those pay raises into action. He even bragged about voting for raises for our troops after he voted against funding those raises! That’s a weird flex, Jon.

Ossoff doesn’t represent Georgians. He only stands for the radicals who live in the Emory University area around him. We need to get him out of office in 2026!

