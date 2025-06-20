Progressive Christianity Watch: Let's Hear It for the Queer, Black, Woman Jesus!

It’s been a while, hasn’t it? I didn’t realize that it’s been over a month since I shared some of the craziness of progressive Christianity with y’all. It’s not for lack of good material, that’s for sure. And here are three examples of the wildly heretical nature of people who play fast and loose with doctrine.

Let’s head over to Lafayette, Ark., where Clint Schnekloth pastors Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. It’s an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), so you know he’s going to have some nutty things to say.

By the way, this shows up at the bottom of the church’s website:

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church acknowledges that Indigenous peoples were forced to leave their ancestral lands, including the Osage, Caddo, and Quapaw Nations with ties to Northwest Arkansas. We further recognize that a portion of the Trail of Tears runs near our church facilities, and that the Cherokee, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), Chickasaw, and Seminole Nations passed through what is now Arkansas during this forced removal. We acknowledge all Indigenous teachers, researchers, and residents in our community and region today.

All right then.

Schnekloth recently preached a hot mess of a sermon on the Great Commission, in which Jesus commands His disciples (including us), “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

He goes ridiculously off the rails by saying that he doesn’t like the Great Commission because he sees it as a condescending command for us to share Jesus’ message with the world:

…my inherent problem with the Great Commission is how unilateral it is, right? "You all who have the Gospel, go and preach the Gospel to all those heathens who don't have the Gospel, and make them disciples and baptize them."

Yes, that’s exactly what the Great Commission means.

And nothing baked into the text at all, even if you work with alternative translations or other ways of trying to come at the text, nothing in the text at all has any reciprocity. Nothing in there says, "Hey, you might meet Muslims who know more about God than you do. Hey, you might meet Buddhists who will challenge whether you should even think about God in that way at all. You might meet, you know, blank." There's nothing in there that encourages the disciples to encounter the other in an open, receptive way.

Then, he inexplicably starts railing about the Arkansas legislature — and breaks down in tears — when he says, “Would you like to build a movement based out of here or wherever it works that flips the Arkansas legislature so that we stop passing anti-trans legislation constantly when we're in session?”

It’s so weird.

People who tithe to this church should ask for their money back.

Next, we turn to a clip that my friend and colleague Sarah Anderson sent me from All Saints Catholic Church in Syracuse, N.Y. Someone took the pride flag off the church’s flagpole at the beginning of this month and burned it, but that didn’t stop the heretics from holding a pride mass last weekend.

The blasphemies and stupidities are legion in this clip from the pride mass. For starters, the priest greets the congregation with “namaste,” which is a Sanskrit word that means “I bow to you.” It’s a Hindu greeting, which means it doesn’t belong in a Christian service.

Then the priest acknowledges that “as we gather to worship today, we're on the territory of the Onondaga Nation.” Then he gets into the real nitty-gritty: gay pride.

“So I think it's really appropriate that here at All Saints in this month of June, this weekend, we celebrate Pride Weekend, recognizing in a very beautiful way God's imagination goes to the ends of the earth,” he says. “So the rainbow is a beautiful, beautiful symbol of God's diversity, and we're called to celebrate God's diversity, and that's what we're about here today.”

No, the rainbow isn’t a “symbol of God's diversity.” It’s God’s promise that He would never again destroy the earth by flood.

Finally, the priest turned the homily over to a woman named Kevin Noble Ward, who preached not from the Bible but from the story of Pinocchio. Like Pinocchio, Ward dreamed of being a real boy, so she became a transgender “man” after her husband of 33 years died.

May God prick these people's hearts to repentance.

I have no use for Cynthia Erivo, and I absolutely loathe Stephen Colbert. It’s killing me to use a video of these two dolts together, but it suits my purpose here.

It’s blasphemous enough that Erivo is playing the title role in “Jesus Christ Superstar” because she’s a woman, but it’s worse because she calls herself “queer.” (Chris Queen’s definition of “queer”: gay with an agenda.)

But Colbert laps it all up. He told Erivo, “I'm so excited that in August you're going to be playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. First woman to play Jesus in a major production, long overdue. I've said for years I'd love to see a woman in that part.”

Colbert calls himself a devout Catholic. Yeah, and I’m tall, thin, and independently wealthy.

