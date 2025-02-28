Republicans React to the Trump-Vance-Zelenskyy Kerfuffle

Chris Queen | 5:06 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

My friend and colleague Matt Margolis covered the astonishing exchange between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was the kind of conflict that a Hollywood scriptwriter would give his or her right arm to come up with.

More than just a dramatic moment, Trump and Vance proved their administration’s America-first bona fides. And Republicans in Congress and the Cabinet noticed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on X:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a screenshot of the president’s Truth Social post on X with the simple comment, “Amen, Mr. President.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem expressed her gratitude on X as well:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X, “Thank you, President Trump, for standing up for the American people and our nation on the global stage.” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins posted, “American leadership is back — in the Oval Office — and on the world stage. FEARLESS. BOLD. RELENTLESS. We will save America 🇺🇸💪🙏”

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum posted:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner posted:

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy posted:

Several senators expressed their gratitude to the president and vice president for standing up for America. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Fox News, “I’ve never been more proud of President Trump for showing the American people — and the world — you don't trifle with this man... He wanted to get a ceasefire. He wants to end the war, and Zelenskyy felt like he needed to bait Trump in the Oval Office.”

“Thank you President Trump for standing up for America! 🇺🇸” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) posted on X. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) echoed a similar sentiment when she posted, “Thank you President Trump and VP Vance for standing up for America.”

“The United States of America will no longer be taken for granted,” posted Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) “The contrast between the last four years and now could not be more clear. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Thank you Mr. President and Vice President Vance for putting America first🇺🇸” echoed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on X.

“Thank you President Trump for standing up for America. 🇺🇸” posted Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Members of the House also weighed in on the fiery exchange. Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) posted, “President Trump is fighting for PEACE around the world and is putting America First as our best negotiator—he’s the only one to get Russia to the table to consider a serious and lasting peace agreement with Ukraine. 🇺🇸”

I’m so proud of my congressman, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who posted:

“If you are the leader of a country in a dire situation with no path to peace without American support, do not come into the Oval Office and argue with the President of the United States in public,” posted Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). “Just a word of advice.”

“President Trump and Vice President Vance are standing up for the AMERICAN PEOPLE,” posted Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.). “Our great country will NOT be taken advantage of or disrespected.”

Rep. Mary Miller posted:

It’s encouraging to see Republicans rallying around the president and vice president. Hopefully, Zelenskyy will get the message and see that he can’t kick around the U.S. anymore — and hopefully, it’ll prompt him to seek peace in Ukraine.

