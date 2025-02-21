Liz Truss Wants to Make Britain (and the West) Great Again

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). She spoke last year as well while she was promoting her new book, but this year’s speech was full of enthusiasm for what’s going on here in the U.S. and what she believes is on the horizon in the UK.

I’ve long been a fan of Truss. I believe that her tenure as prime minister was so short because she tried to change too much too quickly and didn’t surround herself with the best advisors. Since she’s been out of Parliament, she has become an effective spokesperson for British (small-c) conservatives.

Truss began by thanking the audience and contrasting last year’s CPAC with this year’s. She said, “Last year, there was a dark cloud hanging over this conference. It was called Joe Biden. And this year, we are now under the leadership of President Donald Trump. This is truly the golden age of America.”

She compared our golden age with the state of Great Britain today:

I'm sad to report that Britain is in the dark age. We have a socialist government, commissars ruling over us, who are leading our country in a terrible direction. But what I want to say today is they are not the only problem. The current establishment stooges in Whitehall and Westminster are only the latest iteration of Britain going wrong for the past few decades. Because, let's be honest, Britain isn't working. The British system is deeply rotten. Britain is becoming a failed state. We've got people who are being arrested and locked up for posting on X and Facebook. We've seen tens of thousands of girls as young as 12 raped, tortured, and even killed by Pakistani grooming gangs. And yet many of those perpetrators have not been brought to justice. In fact, those crimes have been covered up. And we know that the authorities colluded. We know there was police collusion and we know there was collusion from the local council. We have a massive problem with illegal immigration, but yet we can't even deport people who are criminals from our country because of human rights.

After relating some examples of immigrant criminals that the UK allowed to stay in the country and sharing how Britain has squandered its energy independence, Truss waxed historical and philosophical:

And we're in a situation where Britain is almost bankrupt morally, socially, and economically. And I think people in this room might want to know, how on earth has this happened? This is the country that invented parliamentary democracy. It's the country of the Magna Carta. It's the country of the Bill of Rights. We protected freedom of the press back in 1695, almost 100 years before the First Amendment. How on earth can the country of Adam Smith and the Industrial Revolution be de-industrializing? It doesn't make any sense. And the answer is that everything that made Britain great is being destroyed by an establishment that hates Britain and hates the West. Like in most of Europe, our universities, our institutions, and our corporations have been taken over by anti-West ideology, Islamism, green extremism, anti-capitalism, wokery, transgenderism. You name it, they've adopted it.

Truss shared that Britain’s Conservative Party has played as much of a role in this drift from Western — and classically British — values as the others, and she pointed out that USAID helped fund this anti-Western shift in the UK.

“Now, did you know that American taxpayer dollars was [sic] funding the BBC? Did you know that they were funding the Tony Blair Institute?” she asked. “It's incredible… Actually, American taxpayers were funding this anti-West ideology.”

She noted that when Britons tried in recent elections to change the status quo, the country’s stultifying bureaucracy kept the same policies in place, regardless of which party was in power. She pointed out that even the Conservatives were cozying up to leftist personalities and ideologies, and she concluded that “it's no surprise that young people are losing their faith in democracy because they don't believe it can change things.”

But Truss sees hope on the horizon. She says that British patriots see what’s happening in the U.S. right now and want that for themselves:

We see President Trump in the Executive, in the Oval Office signing off executive orders, and we want some of that in Britain. We want “drill, baby, drill.” We want men banned from women's bathrooms and women's sports. We want illegal immigrants deported. We want taxes to be cut. We want a Trump Revolution in Britain. We want to flood the zone. We want Elon and his nerd army of muskrats examining the British Deep State. Ladies and gentlemen, we missed the first American Revolution in 1776. In fact, it was actually a revolution against us. But we want to be part of the second American revolution. We want to dismantle the British Deep State, which is older and more entrenched than the American one. We need a great restoration bill to repeal all of the terrible Blair laws, the Equality Act, the Climate Change Act, the Human Rights Act, the Constitutional Reform Act. We need to eradicate judicial activism in Britain and, and restore parliamentary sovereignty. We want our government run by the Executive, not by the bureaucracy. But most of all, what we need is we need to restore free speech. This is the lifeblood of our democracy.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss:



- We want the EO’s that Trump signed in Britian.

- We want drill baby drill.

- We want men banned from women's bathrooms & women's sports.

- We want Illegal immigrants deported.

- We want taxes to be cut.

- We want a Trump resolution in… pic.twitter.com/qhhKcGRMMp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

Truss wound down her speech by talking about the threat to free speech in the West. Echoing JD Vance, she related examples of people in the UK and Germany who have experienced persecution and prosecution for their speech. She talked about how the BBC violated its editorial guidelines over 1,500 times in its coverage of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Most excitingly, she made a big announcement: she is spearheading what she calls "a new free speech media network in conjunction with our American allies." She said, "It will be uncensorable and uncancelable. It will take on the Britain Bashing Corporation, which is what we call the BBC."

.@JDVance is right.



Europe’s governments – especially Britain’s – are treating George Orwell’s 1984 like an instruction manual.



That's why we are establishing a new free speech media network, with some help from our American allies.



More news soon.... https://t.co/FGz6PGRcLL — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 20, 2025

"All of the people here are working to make America great again," she concluded. "I believe that we can make Britain great again. I believe that we can make Europe great again. And I believe that together, we can make the West great again."

I hope and pray that Britain isn't too far gone. But if we can begin to stem the tide of the Deep State and leftism here in the U.S., maybe the UK can make a similar start. If anybody can spearhead this effort, it's Liz Truss.

As the British like to say, "Watch this space." I'm sure her new media venture will be fun to keep an eye on.