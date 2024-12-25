The Significance of Immanuel

I don’t have any data to back this assertion up, but I would guess that more people hear or read scripture at Christmastime than at any other time of year. One of those words from scripture that even Christians don’t hear much outside of this time of year is Immanuel.

Immanuel means “God with us,” and it features prominently in Isaiah’s Old Testament prophecy of Jesus’ birth: “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14, ESV).

The Apostle Matthew quotes it in his account of the birth of Jesus in his gospel. An angel of the Lord told Joseph: “She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: "‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel’ (which means, God with us)” (Matthew 1:22-23, ESV).

The idea of God living with us, among His people, is significant, but it was part of His plan from the start. Remember, God walked in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve until their sin led Him to banish them. After he established the Hebrews as His chosen people, He initiated ways to dwell among them.

“I will make my dwelling among you, and my soul shall not abhor you. And I will walk among you and will be your God, and you shall be my people,” He told the Israelites in Leviticus 26:11-12. “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, that you should not be their slaves. And I have broken the bars of your yoke and made you walk erect.”

The elaborate sacrificial system of the old covenant atoned for the sins of God’s people so that He could dwell among them in the Tabernacle. Later on, the Temple in Jerusalem fulfilled the same function.

But God had even bigger plans. He spoke through the prophets and foreshadowed what was to come in Jesus.

“Behold, I will shake my hand over them, and they shall become plunder for those who served them. Then you will know that the LORD of hosts has sent me. Sing and rejoice, O daughter of Zion, for behold, I come and I will dwell in your midst, declares the LORD. And many nations shall join themselves to the LORD in that day, and shall be my people. And I will dwell in your midst, and you shall know that the LORD of hosts has sent me to you” (Zechariah 2:10-11, ESV).

Of course, Jesus did come and dwell among God’s people in the flesh. The Apostle John put it this way: “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14, ESV).

Jesus’ death on the cross was the once-for-all sacrifice to atone for the sins of anyone who calls on His name as Savior and Lord. And the Holy Spirit dwells in the hearts of believers today. One of our pastor's statements from last night's Christmas Eve service stuck with me: the disciples had Jesus dwelling with them, but believers today have the Holy Spirit living in them.

Furthermore, Jesus’ resurrection gives believers the hope of eternal life with Him. In eternity, God will dwell among His people again, this time forever.

“And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:3-4, ESV).

This Christmas — and every day — think about the revolutionary idea of Jesus coming to earth to be Immanuel, God with us. Let it drive you to worship Him in gratitude and thankfulness.

Have a blessed and merry Christmas!