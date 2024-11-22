The Human Side of Tom Homan

One of the most refreshing voices to emerge from the upcoming Trump administration is Tom Homan, Trump’s choice for “border czar.” Homan has said repeatedly that he will give no quarter to illegal immigrants, and his rhetoric suggests that he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it, especially on the left.

Side note: Why did the term “czar” become the description for a less formal executive branch appointee? Reportedly, the term goes back to the Andrew Jackson administration, but I’ve always thought the use of a Russian word is curious. For Homan, I prefer “border bada**.”

As tough and uncompromising as Homan comes across in front of a podium, the border crisis and the heartbreaking tragedy it has wrought has taken its toll on him. He appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show to talk about it.

“A lot of people ask me why I get so emotional when I do Fox News and why I get why I scream at members of Congress because I’ve seen so much tragedy,” he told Ingraham.

“I've talked to hundreds of agents and moms and dads who bury their children because they're killed by an illegal alien. This is the latest —” he continued, and he explained how the carnage of the border crisis gets personal for him.

You know, I talked to little girls as young as 9 years old that were raped multiple times by members of cartels,” he said. “When you look in her eyes and everything innocent and pure has been ripped from her soul, and her life will never be the same.”

Homan then specifically talked about the murder of Laken Riley, the nursing student who lost her life to an illegal alien as she was running on the campus of the University of Georgia. He displayed his passion for making sure that crimes like Riley’s murder don’t happen under his watch.

I mean — it's just — I'm tired of it, and this — and the government failed Laken Riley and her family. Not only — if President Trump was president, he'd [José Ibarra, Riley’s killer] be sitting in Mexico in the Remain in Mexico program. And if he did get to New York and he was arrested for injury to a child in New York, ICE should be able to arrest him because the priorities under Trump, were if you're in the country illegally, you're a target, but because the priority is so low, even injury to a child didn't meet the standards for ICE to even place a detainer on him. So this, this is purely — it could have been prevented. This young lady is dead. And I want every mayor, every governor of a sanctuary jurisdiction to listen to that tape. Listen to this young girl fight for her life, fight for her breath, trying to survive. Terrified. Think of the — I want you to understand what she went through. Like the nine-year-old boy — the five-year-old boy in the back of the tractor-trailer that I held, I found him dead, that baked to death. I thought about what the last hour of his life was like. You need to listen to this tape.

Homan was nearly in tears as he talked about those two cases. The Riley case hit me hard because it took place at my alma mater just a few miles from where I live. The recording of the 911 call also had me nearly crying, so I can only imagine what Homan is going through seeing as much as he has seen.

He ended his statement with a strong admonishment to those politicians who have declared that they want to thwart the incoming administration’s efforts to secure our country.

“And for those governors and mayors who say they're going to stop Tom Homan, they're going to stop President Trump, shame on you,” he concluded. “Your responsibility is to protect your communities, and that's what we want to do, is protect your community.”

To borrow a phrase from the Pretenders, Tom Holman is not made of brick; he’s not made of stone. He’s human on the inside, and his emotional explanation of the side of the border crisis that Democrats refuse to see explains his passion. Good for him.

