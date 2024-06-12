Why Is the Biden Admin Hanging Israel Out to Dry? It's Politics.

Chris Queen | 11:38 AM on June 12, 2024
AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum

On Monday, I wrote about how the Biden administration has discussed negotiating with Hamas for the release of some hostages while leaving Israel out of the loop. Negotiating with terrorists at all is boneheaded, but to do it at the expense of an ally that could benefit from our support proves how terrible this administration’s foreign policy is.

The timing of this stunt is curious as well. Naturally, this administration calculates everything it does as an attempt to give Biden a leg up in the campaign, but it’s also fascinating that this news leaked shortly after the IDF rescued four hostages last weekend.

I don’t want to rehash the entire conflict that Israel is engaged in, but Hamas attacked Israel without warning on Oct. 7, 2023. Israelis were minding their own business and didn’t provoke the attack, which was brutal and shocking.

At the same time, the people of Gaza generally support Hamas, even though the terrorists have that nasty habit of embedding themselves among the civilian population. It’s all the better to create victims and PR opportunities, my dear.

And wouldn’t you know that the PR blitz is working? The left has been more than happy to grab the narrative that poor “Palestinians” are suffering because Israel is defending itself and bravely rescuing hostages. Never mind that four hostages are back in safe hands; supposedly innocent Gazans perished!

On cue, the Biden administration takes its eyes off Israel's triumph to focus on the terrorists. Jake Sullivan is trying to play the world’s tiniest violin for the “Palestinians”:

My friend and colleague Robert Spencer pointed out that Kamala Harris equivocated as only an administration operative could:

"Before I begin,” Harris said, “I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts.” She started off reasonably well: "On Oct. 7, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages. Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

Wait a minute. Who was “tragically killed” during the hostage raid? Palestinian terrorists. The establishment media, however, went out of its way to portray the raid as a gratuitous exercise in the mass murder of ordinary folks who were just going about their business until the rapacious Israeli war machine swooped down upon them. 

The AP and other outlets picked up the narrative that a couple of hundred Palestinians died in the hostage rescue, making too big an assumption that they were all perfectly innocent. In a recent interview, ABC's Martha Raddatz acted like she was more concerned about the terrorists who died than the hostages who are now safe:

The Biden administration is doing what it’s doing to pander to a few Muslim voters, while the rest of the left and the mainstream media will do all they can to make Israel look bad every time. It's shameful.

Israel needs us to stand with it. PJ Media will never turn its back on Israel. Don’t get me wrong; we reserve the right to call balls and strikes on whatever its government is doing, but we won’t abandon Israel.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS

