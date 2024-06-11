LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina

With all apologies to Shari Lewis and Lambchop, this is the primary season that never ends. Yes, it goes on and on, my friends.

The silver lining to this week's primaries is that there are no presidential contests. So I didn't have to spend much time on candidate inevitability, protest votes, or Ryan Binkley jokes. You're welcome.

Advertisement

Instead, folks in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina have congressional primaries to vote on. One of the most notable statewide races is North Dakota's gubernatorial race to see who will face off in November to replace outgoing Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), who many are saying is high on the Trump VP shortlist.

And just for fun, we have a special election in Ohio.

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m., in Maine at 8 p.m., in North Dakota at 9 p.m., and in Nevada at 10 p.m. — all those times are Eastern. Here are a couple of caveats: Maine operates its elections by township rather than by county, and it could potentially take days (no exaggeration) for results to come in. Additionally, Nevada has a heavy contingent of mail-in ballots, and while we should see most of the votes come in tonight, it may take a couple of extra days to count the mail-in votes.

Check out the latest results below, courtesy of our partners at Decision Desk HQ. If anything noteworthy happens, you know we'll report on it, and as always, keep coming back here for the best coverage of this election season.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: We are facing the most consequential election in our nation's history. America won't survive another four years of Democrats. Help PJ Media tell the truth about the 2024 election as the left-wing, mainstream media propagandists do all they can to support the Democrats.



Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code 2024 to get 50% off a VIP membership!



