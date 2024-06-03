Woke Collision: Pride Marchers Vs. Pro-Terrorist Protesters

I can’t help but wonder how quickly the radical left can devour itself. This tendency for leftists to turn on each other has reared its head time and time again, and sometimes all we normies have to do is pop some popcorn and enjoy the fun.

The latest schadenfreudelicious example of this phenomenon took place during day two of Pride Month, of all days. We’re all painfully aware of how Pride Month has become the high holy days of the left. It’s like Advent, Lent, Ramadan, Shark Week, and Toyotathon all rolled into one fabulous package of glittery, flamboyant decadence — and you’re a bigot if you don’t join in.

Some of these radicals must operate under the assumption that all other left-wing activity stops for Pride Month. The problem with that assumption is that the wokesters organizing for the cause du jour, antisemitism and “Free Palestine,” didn’t get the memo, as Philadelphia residents discovered during the city’s Pride March on Sunday.

“The Philadelphia Pride Parade was disrupted on Sunday when Gaza agitators prevented the Pride parade from crossing 11th Street and continuing on its way down Locust Street,” wrote Libby Emmons at the Post Millennial. “Drag queens, trans folx, and Pride flag waving persons looked confused as they were unable to proceed down the parade route.”

The scene was something to behold, as posts on X made clear. Chanting mobs in keffiyehs and masks (for some reason) faced down baffled drag queens, guys in tube tops, and women with half-shaved heads.

Pro-Palestinian protestors block the path of the Philadelphia Pride March



pic.twitter.com/N6vQip6ioU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 2, 2024

Police tried to serve as a barrier between the two factions, but the blend of rainbow-feathered mohawk headdresses, pasty skin covered in leather, and keffiyehs made the scene even more ridiculous.

BREAKING: Free Palestine protesters block Philly Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/bjDsAWQYW8 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2024

Pride marchers banging on drums — what is it with these people and drums? — encountered people waving flags that read, “No pride during genocide.” Of course, since there’s no genocide taking place, I guess the pride marchers are good to go.

Emmons reported that the march was supposed to be a standard display of LGBTQPLUSPLUSPLUS debauchery that began at a park and led to an area known as the Gayborhood. (The idea of a place called the Gayborhood is proof that the Pride Cult is taking over urban areas.) But the marchers found groups chanting, "Long live the Intifada" and co-opting the festivities. Way to womp-womp an otherwise perfectly fabulous pride march, guys.

In Monday’s Morning Briefing, my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser wrote:

The LGBTQ+ Alphabet Mafia is not an oppressed fringe group; it's a bully fringe group. Pride Month is not a celebration; it's a confrontation. OK, it's intended to be a confrontation. What it ends up being is 30 days of the most boring loud people in America trying to shock the public in parades. Not edgy, just cliché.

The problem is that the Rainbow Mafia doesn’t know what to do with confrontation that it can’t simply roll over. The pro-terrorist crowd isn’t going to bend the knee to the ugly flags, so the only thing left for us to do is pop that popcorn and watch the radicals go after each other.