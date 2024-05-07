LIVE RESULTS: It's Hoosier Primary Day!

Chris Queen | 6:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Townhall Media

Just when you thought every state had had its say, primary season rolls on. This week, all eyes are on Indiana, where voters will go to the polls to make their voices heard on the presidential election as well as congressional contests and the governor's race.

Advertisement

I hate to sound like a broken record, but we're not expecting any surprises in the Hoosier State. Donald Trump and Joe Biden should coast to victory in Indiana, but it'll be interesting to see how many "protest votes" go to other candidates. Lather, rinse, repeat in the least interesting presidential primary season in a long time.

Since the presidential primary on both sides is as predictable and boring as it gets, the main interest is going to come from the gubernatorial and congressional races. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has long been the favorite in the GOP race for governor, but he's having to fend off some strong challengers. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is running unopposed to replace Braun on the Republican side; Banks is favored to easily vanquish a Democrat rival in November.

One of the most controversial races is going to be the GOP race for the 5th District. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), the incumbent, originally said that she would not run again this year. State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-29th District) thought he had a clear path to victory — until Spartz changed her mind. 

Advertisement

Since Indiana is in two time zones, polls will close at different times. In the east, polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern, while on the western side of the state, polls will close at 7 p.m. Eastern. As always, you can count on us, in conjunction with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, to bring you the latest results. We'll also bring you the latest news and analysis throughout the 2024 election season.

Editor's Note: We are facing the most consequential election in our nation's history. America won't survive another four years of Democrats. Help PJ Media tell the truth about the 2024 election as the left-wing, mainstream media propagandists do all they can to support the Democrats.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code 2024 to get 50% off a VIP membership!


Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Classified Docs Trial Postponed Indefinitely Matt Margolis
Monday's Conspiracy Theory About Joe Biden Is Tuesday's Fact Stephen Green
Meet the Latest Trump Derangement Turncoat Chris Queen
How 'Woke' Social Conditioning Almost Cost My Friend His Life and Is Killing Our Nation Kevin Downey Jr.
Legislator Who Backed N.Y. Bill Used Against Trump Now Opposes It After The Tables Turned on Him Bryan S. Jung
I Dare You Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
This Is What Terrifies Me About the Mainstream Media
Israel's 'Slow-Motion' Attack on Rafah Looks to Pressure Hamas to Give in Before the Real Fighting Begins
Judging the Lay of the Land in the Race for Control of the Senate
Advertisement