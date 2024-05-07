LIVE RESULTS: It's Hoosier Primary Day!

Just when you thought every state had had its say, primary season rolls on. This week, all eyes are on Indiana, where voters will go to the polls to make their voices heard on the presidential election as well as congressional contests and the governor's race.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but we're not expecting any surprises in the Hoosier State. Donald Trump and Joe Biden should coast to victory in Indiana, but it'll be interesting to see how many "protest votes" go to other candidates. Lather, rinse, repeat in the least interesting presidential primary season in a long time.

Since the presidential primary on both sides is as predictable and boring as it gets, the main interest is going to come from the gubernatorial and congressional races. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has long been the favorite in the GOP race for governor, but he's having to fend off some strong challengers. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is running unopposed to replace Braun on the Republican side; Banks is favored to easily vanquish a Democrat rival in November.

One of the most controversial races is going to be the GOP race for the 5th District. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), the incumbent, originally said that she would not run again this year. State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-29th District) thought he had a clear path to victory — until Spartz changed her mind.

Since Indiana is in two time zones, polls will close at different times. In the east, polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern, while on the western side of the state, polls will close at 7 p.m. Eastern. As always, you can count on us, in conjunction with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, to bring you the latest results. We'll also bring you the latest news and analysis throughout the 2024 election season.

