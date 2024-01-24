PETA Dances on the Grave of a Beloved Mascot

University of Georgia alumni and fans are in mourning this week after the passing of the football team’s former mascot, Uga X, whose actual name was Que. Que passed away on Tuesday, less than a year after passing the collar on to Boom, who took the title Uga XI.

Advertisement

“Que retired following the 2022 season after becoming the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots,” the University of Georgia announced in a press release. “He compiled a football record of 91-18, presided over two SEC titles and the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national championships, and seven New Year's Six bowl appearances.”

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

The Uga line began in 1956 when students Frank and Cecelia Seiler brought their white English bulldog puppy to a game. Since then, descendants of that original dog have been the Uga mascots, and the Seiler family has taken care of all of them.

"Things will be a little different around the house for a while," said Charles Seiler, Frank and Cecelia’s son, who oversees the dogs in the Uga line. "Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he'll be a little later each day."

Que's first game as Uga X in 2015 coincided with the debut of a beloved tradition at UGA football and basketball games:

Advertisement

A fun fact about Uga X “Que”:



Officially collared on November 21st, 2015 at halftime of a game against Georgia Southern. It was a night game and it was the FIRST TIME we ‘Lit Up Sanford’ going into the 4th quarter.



The Redcoat Band asked fans all week to do it. It worked. pic.twitter.com/jzICBNynmQ — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 23, 2024

Pure white English bulldogs have loads of health problems; they’re genetic trainwrecks in a lot of ways. But the Seiler family takes care of the Uga line with a lifestyle that would make most people jealous. The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz told the tale in a 2021 feature:

Uga has his own Athens hotel suite with the team on game weekends. He knows where the room is — when the elevator doors open, he steps out, turns left, and walks to the end of the hall. (I know the room number, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy.) Uga sits comfortably in an air-conditioned dog house that sits near the corner of the end zone at Sanford Stadium. It’s so heavy it takes a forklift to move, and it’s so unique that Georgia Power did an energy audit on it. When the dog house isn’t available on the road, he’ll lounge on ice bags near a box fan. Uga travels in a decked-out, smoke-tinted-windows Chevy Suburban with “MASCOT” plates and a UGA logo…

Dogs in the Uga line have attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony, made the cover of Sports Illustrated, and appeared in movies. There's no denying that Uga lives a charmed life.

Advertisement

Related: One of College Football's Greatest Mascot Traditions Opens a New Chapter This Weekend

Nevertheless, in circumstances like this, PETA is always going to PETA. The animal-rights killjoy organization barely let the news of Uga X’s death circulate before posting on X/Twitter:

RIP Uga 💔



We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/laUTXikTFv — PETA (@peta) January 23, 2024

A community note later appeared on the tweet, stating that "There has never been a report that UGA [sic] suffered or struggled to breathe and he lived a normal lifespan for his breed." Que lived longer than most English bulldogs do.

This isn’t the first time PETA has targeted Uga. In Jan. 2022 shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship, the organization sent out a press release calling for an end to live animal mascots. Two Bulldog football alumni weren’t having any of it:

“I don’t think folks know how good of a life Uga lives,” former wide receiver Tavarres King said. “That dog’s loved, bro. Chill out, PETA.” “You’d be getting rid of a lot of tradition,” agreed former running back Knowshon Moreno. “I feel like those pets live the best lives… Uga’s very well treated.”

And this time around, people aren’t buying PETA’s antics either.

Advertisement

RIP UGA X. peta you should be ashamed of telling these disgusting lies. All the UGA mascots are treated better than 99.9% of dogs out there. Stop lying about UGA being mistreated because DAWGNATION will not stand for it. #UGAX #Dawgnation @UGAAthletics @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/3PzoZHxc0D — C Anne Martin (@UGAgrad1988) January 24, 2024

RIP Uga X



I'll never understand PETA complaining that these dogs get treated unfairly. They live better than I do and I don't think that's an exaggeration. https://t.co/bmeSP1MPY2 — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) January 23, 2024

Hey everyone in the SEC:



Let’s have a cookout, complete with plenty of brisket and pulled pork. Call it a celebration of life for UGA X.



Y’all can come… except for @UTBarstool and @PETA. — RyteSideUp (@UpRyte) January 24, 2024

I hope this reminds you how much we care what Peta thinks#HeresAQuarter 🖕🏻 https://t.co/n5y8AqPFd9 pic.twitter.com/0vkr5kt5TR — Evil Kirby Smart (@EvilKirbySmart) January 24, 2024

And PETA wonders why they have no friends.



I’m gonna go have a steak in memory of UGA X — Alex 🙂 #UNMASKOURCHILDREN (@FD2403) January 24, 2024

I'm all for treating animals right, but what PETA refuses to acknowledge in this situation is that Que and the other Uga mascots aren’t abused and exploited. It’s the diametric opposite; these dogs are beloved and treated remarkably well. In this case, PETA is barking up the wrong tree, which should surprise none of us.

Advertisement

Guess who’s never afraid to call out the left? That’s right, we are! And you can help us expose the left and its ridiculousness by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

These days, so many media outlets rely on big-name corporate donors, but we’re independent, which means we’re beholden to no one. And that means that your support means the world to us.

PJ Media VIPs get deeper dives into important issues as well as podcasts and an ad-free experience. VIPs also have a heck of a lot of fun.

VIP Gold gives you even more of the good stuff like access to all of the Townhall family of sites, including Hot Air, Twitchy, Townhall, Bearing Arms, and RedState, along with live chats.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today!