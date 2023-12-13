Members of the Elite Think They're Untouchable

One of the biggest news stories so far this week is that the House of Representatives has subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a deposition. The House wants Hunter to talk to members behind closed doors about his father's involvement in his business dealings.

Instead, Hunter skipped the deposition and called a whiny, self-indulgent press conference in which he repeated the Democrat talking points that Joe Biden is clean as a whistle and never got involved in his business dealings.

"They belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass my father, who has devoted his entire life to public service," he said. How noble. He's a regular Dr. Phil success story. Of course, "they" refers to the "unrelenting Trump attack team." Seriously.

He even claimed that the Republicans don't want to hear the truth because the hearings would take place in private. The truth, of course, is that Hunter wanted the opportunity to grandstand on camera.

Hunter Biden must believe he's going to get away with it. He's the president's son, for crying out loud, so why wouldn't he get away with making a mockery of Congress and the rule of law?

We used to always hear that the tension in society was between the "haves" and the "have-nots." Now we know that the two sides are different: the elite versus the rest of us.

Members of the elite think they can get away with sexcapades on Jeffrey Epstein's private island without accountability. Elites think that the solution to everything is for working-class people to buy expensive electric vehicles or travel by train to save the planet — while they hop from place to place on private jets.

The elite wants to hire tens of thousands of IRS agents to shake down hardworking small business owners while using every loophole at its fingertips to avoid paying taxes. Elites want us to forgo our steaks so they can eat sumptuously — they also want Christians, concerned parents, and talented female athletes to sit down and shut up while they run roughshod over our lives.

It's the elite that wants us to trust the "experts" on everything rather than doing our own research and finding out what's going on in the world for ourselves. The goal of the elite is power and a monopoly on information.

The Biden crime family, the mainstream media, and other elements of the elite want nothing more than to keep all the power for themselves. There's one weapon that we have on our side — the truth. And there's strength in numbers. If we can band together to counter the elite's narrative with the truth, the elite will have a harder time spinning its lies.

