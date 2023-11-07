Off-Year Elections in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island

Today is one of those off-year elections, so while there may not be much going on in your local area, there are some pivotal elections taking place across the country.

Some of the biggest contests taking place involve Virginia's legislature, which my colleague Jon Del Arroz has covered here, Kentucky's gubernatorial race, which my colleague Matt Margolis wrote about here, and key ballot measures in Ohio, which my colleague Athena Thorne explained here.

There are consequential races in other states as well. Our friends at Decision Desk HQ provided us with live results, and you can see each of them below.

Mississippi is electing a governor, and Republican incumbent Tate Reeves is facing a challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley. (And if you're thinking name recognition, you're right — Presley is a second cousin of the King.)

"Reeves has been telling voters that Mississippi has momentum with job creation, low unemployment, and improvements in education," reports the Associated Press. "He says liberal, out-of-state donors to Presley’s campaign are trying to change Mississippi."

For his part, Presley is aiming his arrows at Reeves for not lavishing enough government money on Mississippians. Republicans have dominated politics in the Magnolia State, and the most recent polling data favors Reeves by eight points.

Pennsylvania's election features a state supreme court seat. That may not sound like a big deal, but it's a tie-breaking seat on a divided court. On his Briefing this morning, Albert Mohler explained what's at stake in this contest:

...when we're looking at this Supreme Court race in Pennsylvania, the Democrat Daniel McCaffery is running against the Republican Carolyn Carluccio. Now, Carolyn Carluccio is very clearly advocating that a judge's role is to interpret the law as it is written, to interpret the Constitution as it is written. That's really clear. And that's the conservative position. That means the words mean what they mean, the sentences mean what they mean. The authorial intent is important. The actual word in a sentence, the word order in a sentence is important. This is a check against exactly what the Democratic candidate for the Supreme Court seat in Pennsylvania is arguing for. When it comes to Daniel McCaffery, he's arguing for the liberal vision of an evolving constitution, constitutional interpretation that changes not because the Constitution might change, but because the social needs of the moment change. That's the progressivist evolutionary understanding of how to read and interpret the law in the constitution that has made such a decisive difference in the great clash of worldviews of the 20th century and beyond.

In Rhode Island, voters in the 1st Congressional District are choosing between candidates in a special election. The Democrat candidate has captured the imagination of the mainstream press because he's the son of immigrants and an Obama and Biden administration veteran who would become the first black representative from Rhode Island if he wins, while the Republican candidate is looking to win the seat back for the GOP for the first time since the '90s.

Check back throughout the evening for the latest in these races courtesy of DDHQ.