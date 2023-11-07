Decision 2023: Kentucky Gubernatorial Race

It’s Election Day 2023, and while we’re still a year away from the next presidential election, there are still lots of elections we at PJ Media have our eyes on this year. One of them is the Kentucky gubernatorial race. Normally, this probably wouldn’t be a race on anyone’s radar, but, back in 2019, Democrat Andy Beshear narrowly defeated the incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.

The mainstream media was quick to claim that the election was proof that Kentucky was shifting from a deep red state to a blue state. That wasn’t the case, of course, as Beshear won by a slim margin of 0.4 points, and other statewide elections still favored Republicans by mostly double-digit margins. The fact was that Bevin’s time in office was tainted by corruption and scandal, and many Republicans simply couldn’t vote for him.

As such, it was natural to believe that Beshear wouldn’t have much of a chance four years later when seeking reelection. However, various polls have actually shown Beshear with a comfortable lead — making the outcome of this election harder to predict.

Beshear’s lead in those polls was confusing to say the least, especially since he’s governed like a radical leftist. However, recent polls have shown a significant shift, as Beshear's earlier substantial lead has dwindled, with the latest Emerson College poll indicating a neck-and-neck race.

This shift could be attributed to multiple factors, including a potential consolidation of Republican voters behind Republican candidate Daniel Cameron. The shift in the polls suggests that momentum favors Cameron. Will it be enough for the GOP to take back the Kentucky governorship?

Follow the race with info from our friends at Decision Desk HQ: