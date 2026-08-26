Sky Candy Special Lunar Eclipse Edition

Charlie Martin | 12:01 PM on August 26, 2026
NASA

August 14's Sky Candy — obligatory link here —

Related: Total Eclipse of the Sky Candy

Was about the total solar eclipse that was visible starting in Siberia, crossed Greenland and Iceland, and was then visible in western Europe. Like all total solar eclipses, it was pretty spectacular where it could be seen, which sadly didn't include North America.

Advertisement

I asked Grok for a clear explanation:

“Eclipses can only occur when the Moon is near one of the two nodes of its orbit (the points where it crosses the ecliptic). Because the Moon’s orbit is tilted ~5° to the ecliptic, these alignments with the Sun only happen during two roughly month-long ‘eclipse seasons’ each year. Within each season you almost always get at least one solar eclipse and one lunar eclipse (and occasionally three eclipses total).”

(And now you know why it's called the "plane of the ecliptic.")

So it's been two weeks since the solar eclipse, and it's time for a lunar eclipse to match. That comes on the night of August 27-28 and will be a very good eclipse — not complete totality, but 96%, so really close. The eclipse starts about 9:23 p.m. EDT on August 27 in North America (02:33 Central European Standard Time, August 28) and reaches 96% totality at about 12:12 a.m. EDT on the night of August 28.

Advertisement

If you miss this one, your next chance is going to be New Year's Eve 2028.

Lunar eclipses are fairly regular, and astronomers in Babylon were predicting them as early as the late 8th or early 7th century BCE. 

A partial lunar eclipse happened on May 22, 1453, during the Ottoman siege of Constantinople. There had been a prophecy that Constantinople would fall when the Moon gave a sign of impending doom. The defenders of Constantinople lost heart, and the city fell a week later.

A famous use of these predictions was in 1504. Christopher Columbus and his crew were stranded on Jamaica and running out of food, and the Arawak people were tired of feeding them. Columbus knew there was a lunar eclipse on the night of February 29 to March 1, so he told the Arawak that his God was angry at their refusal and would turn the Moon blood red, "Inflamed by wrath."

Advertisement

This impressed the ARAWAK considerably, and they started feeding the Spaniards again until their rescuers arrived.

Never let anyone tell you that knowledge of astronomy is of no practical use. You never know when you might be trapped on an island and trying to convince people to give you free food.

Related: Into the Future With Sky Candy.

Editor's Note: There are things happening that aren't political. Follow for Sky Candy and the special Sunday Supplement for news you can look up to.  

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin writes on science, health, culture, and technology for PJ Media. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Read more by Charlie Martin

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

GREENLAND SCIENCE SPACE SPAIN ICELAND

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: America Isn't Ready for a Post-Dolly Parton World Stephen Kruiser
A Disturbing New Poll — and Dennis Prager’s Warning for America Aaron Hanscom
Get Ready for the Democrats’ Season of Bloodthirst Tim O'Brien
Mass-Shooting Stats: Inconvenient Facts Vs. Liberal Lies Kevin Downey Jr.
China's Data Center Psyop and the 100,000% Rounding Error Stephen Green
Yeah, About That 'Famine' in Gaza… Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Yeah, About That 'Famine' in Gaza…
James Talarico Says He Hates Christianity. Why Do We Keep Calling Him Christian?
My Favorite Underrated Dolly Album
Advertisement