'Russia Collusion' John Brennan’s Son Arrested for Creepy Child Exploitation Materials

The son of a former Central Intelligence Agency director is reportedly under arrest for possession of profoundly sickening sexual materials.

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge posted a readout of the criminal complaint against Kyle Brennan, along with screenshots of the FBI special agent affidavit in support of the complaint. Evidently dangerous criminality runs in the family.

Advertisement

The Trump administration launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan last year over false statements he made to Congress regarding the manufactured Trump Russia witch hunt. He was part of the Steele dossier lie, using that debunked nonsense that Hillary Clinton paid for as a basis for persecuting Donald Trump. John Brennan is thoroughly corrupt — and like father, like son.

READOUT: KYLE BRENNAN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT - April and June 2024, Adobe submitted two CyberTipline Reports about an Adobe account (later determined to belong to Kyle BRENNAN) - Alleged upload of suspected child sexual abuse material to user’s Adobe account. - File-1 appeared to be a morphed image, combining the face of a minor girl (later identified as ”MVr') and the naked body of a different minor girl. - July 24, 2024 State search warrants executed for BRENNAN’s residence in Warrenton Va. and electronic devices - FSCO (Va. Fauquier County Sherriffs Office) obtained Brennan's iPhone during a traffic stop July 24, 2024, while BRENNAN was on his way home - October 2. 2026, Investigation referred to FBI. - November 12. 2026, warrant authorized to forensically examine BRENNAN’S iPhone. - November 13, 2026, FBI reviewed a forensic extraction of data from iPhone. - FBI observed approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct. TIMELINE: Based on limited court records, there appears to be a two-year gap between the initial police activity and FBI referral. Further court records may explain the timeline. Brennan was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday. A criminal complaint is an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. FULL Affidavit in Support of Criminal Complaint after the jump.👇 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 13, 2026

Apparently the investigation into Kyle Brennan goes back to 2024, when Adobe flagged an account that belonged to Kyle for suspected upload of child sex abuse material. One image allegedly combined the face of one underage girl with the body of another naked underage girl. In July 2024, state authorities executed search warrants for Kyle's electronics and his residence in Warrenton, Va. At the same time, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office took charge of Kyle's phone during a traffic stop.

Yet for some reason, the authorities did not refer the investigation to the FBI until October 2026. Perhaps the Biden administration would not have pursued the case, especially in an election year?

Recommended: Illinois Releases Serial Criminal Alien Who Killed Veteran

In November, the feds finally had a warrant to examine Brennan's phone forensically. It reviewed the data on November 13 and confirmed 88 images apparently showing underage girls, including "prepubescent girls," who were engaging in "sexually explicit conduct."

As Herridge noted, there is a two-year gap between the first police investigation and evidence seizure, and the FBI referral, with no information yet on why that happened. This is a developing story.

Advertisement