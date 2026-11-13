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'Russia Collusion' John Brennan’s Son Arrested for Creepy Child Exploitation Materials

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 13, 2026 6:44 PM
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'Russia Collusion' John Brennan’s Son Arrested for Creepy Child Exploitation Materials
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The son of a former Central Intelligence Agency director is reportedly under arrest for possession of profoundly sickening sexual materials.

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge posted a readout of the criminal complaint against Kyle Brennan, along with screenshots of the FBI special agent affidavit in support of the complaint. Evidently dangerous criminality runs in the family. 

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The Trump administration launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan last year over false statements he made to Congress regarding the manufactured Trump Russia witch hunt. He was part of the Steele dossier lie, using that debunked nonsense that Hillary Clinton paid for as a basis for persecuting Donald Trump. John Brennan is thoroughly corrupt — and like father, like son.

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Apparently the investigation into Kyle Brennan goes back to 2024, when Adobe flagged an account that belonged to Kyle for suspected upload of child sex abuse material. One image allegedly combined the face of one underage girl with the body of another naked underage girl. In July 2024, state authorities executed search warrants for Kyle's electronics and his residence in Warrenton, Va. At the same time, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office took charge of Kyle's phone during a traffic stop.

Yet for some reason, the authorities did not refer the investigation to the FBI until October 2026. Perhaps the Biden administration would not have pursued the case, especially in an election year?

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In November, the feds finally had a warrant to examine Brennan's phone forensically. It reviewed the data on November 13 and confirmed 88 images apparently showing underage girls, including "prepubescent girls," who were engaging in "sexually explicit conduct."

As Herridge noted, there is a two-year gap between the first police investigation and evidence seizure, and the FBI referral, with no information yet on why that happened. This is a developing story.

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News Topics CIA | CORRUPTION | CRIME | FBI | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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