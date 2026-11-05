DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mexican Judge Accused of Taking Bribes to Prevent Traffickers’ Extradition

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 05, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
Mexican Judge Accused of Taking Bribes to Prevent Traffickers’ Extradition
Quince Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, has unsealed an indictment against a Mexican judge accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes to prevent extraditions to the United States.

Advertisement

Essayli posted on X November 5, “This morning, my office unsealed a federal indictment against a Mexican judge who accepted $2 million in bribes from drug traffickers to help them avoid extradition to the United States. Now, he will be extradited to face justice.” Talk about a taste of his own medicine.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and Essayli both emphasized that just because a corrupt official is in another country, that doesn’t mean he can sabotage American justice with impunity. “Let this be a warning to other corrupt officials,” Essayli added. Especially in the case of Mexico, because it is right on our doorstep, officials and criminals cannot assume they will always evade extradition.

For Our VIPs: Texas Added Nearly 3 Million Voter Registrations in Two Years. Citizenship Proof Isn’t Required.

Blanche shared photos of the corrupt judge, including one of him in handcuffs. Mexican authorities are cooperating with the Trump administration in this case.

Recommended
Vance Wants an ‘Honest Conversation'? Fine, Here’s One. Eric Florack This Is How Pelosi Ends: Not With a Bang But With a Weirdo Stephen Green
Advertisement

The Homeland Security Task Force worked with Essayli’s office in Los Angeles to bring justice to the judge.

Related: U.S. Helps Strike Cartel Hotspot Venezuela With Drones

The Trump administration has particularly focused on targeting drug traffickers in Latin America. In fact, the strike on the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Venezuela that was revealed Thursday involved American drones. A Venezuelan military source reportedly said that the FBI and CIA were also involved in coordinating the strike. This appears to be one of the joint operations that the Trump administration has engaged in with partners in South American countries against cartels.

Essayli, who is fighting his own court battle to stay in his position, has been particularly aggressive in targeting noncitizen criminals and fraudsters. In spite of the blue tidal wave during the midterm election, he is still pursuing against election fraudsters.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, over the next two years, he has a long road to go in targeting criminals while fending off Democrat interference.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CARTELS | CORRUPTION | MEXICO | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Vance Wants an ‘Honest Conversation'? Fine, Here’s One.

Vance Wants an ‘Honest Conversation'? Fine, Here’s One.

Eric Florack
This Is How Pelosi Ends: Not With a Bang But With a Weirdo

This Is How Pelosi Ends: Not With a Bang But With a Weirdo

Stephen Green
This Hail Mary Move Could Save the Supreme Court From the Democrats

This Hail Mary Move Could Save the Supreme Court From the Democrats

Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos