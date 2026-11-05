U.S. Helps Strike Cartel Hotspot Venezuela With Drones

Americans have assisted Venezuelans with drone strikes in the country, which still has too many Communists in charge and which has been a haven for terrorist cartels in the past.

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One of the Trump administration‘s most successful initiatives was to designate foreign cartels as terrorist organizations, build up relationships with Latin American partners, and then strike cartel targets both on land and on the sea. The “Shield of the Americas” has led to joint operations, and Breitbart reports that the latest strikes in Venezuela are with the cooperation of the socialist government there.

Former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro is in jail in the United States after the operation in January to capture him and put him on trial for narcoterrorism and other related offenses. The trial date is set for next June. He protected and helped many cartel criminals with their activities that led to the deaths of countless Americans through drug overdoses or violence.

Delcy Rodriguez, the controversial Maduro lieutenant now in charge who is trying to be somewhat more moderate and friendly to the United States so that she doesn’t also get captured, reportedly authorized the strikes. But the Venezuelans are utilizing American drones, according to Spanish-language media. My colleague Sarah Anderson has written extensively about Rodriguez and her relationship with the United States at the present time. The targets were ELN terrorists.

Breitbart’s Brandon Darby said that a Venezuelan military source identified the American CIA and FBI as being involved in coordinating the strikes.

For the first time, Venezuela's army has bombed the ELN, the Colombian guerrilla group operating on its side of the border. At least 19 people were killed when drones and attack helicopters hit an ELN camp near Buena Vista del Meta in Apure state, across from Colombia's Vichada, before dawn Friday, AFP reports. A Venezuelan military source told AFP: "We had help from the CIA and the FBI. This was an order from the United States." Neither Caracas nor the State Department has commented. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 2, 2026

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ELN has actually been a designated foreign terrorist organization for decades, so the Trump administration is just taking a more directly aggressive stance than previous administrations.

Breitbart reported the following on Thursday:

The attack took place over the weekend in a rural part of Venezuela, where the U.S. military used a series of drone strikes to hit cartel operations belonging to the terrorist group National Liberation Army (ELN). The attack took place in coordination with the Venezuelan military, which moved in to secure the area. The ELN is a guerrilla group that started in Colombia and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and other countries. The group hides under the guise of a leftist freedom-fighting group, but in reality the guerrilla has been behind some of Colombia’s worst terrorist attacks and uses drug trafficking to finance its operations.

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The United States military has been increasing its influence and presence in multiple Latin American nations, including Colombia.