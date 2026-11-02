‘Nutty and Hypocritical’: Energy Expert Slams Democrats’ Policies

Energy expert and former Trump transition team member Steve Milloy deplored the “radical” and “clueless” energy policies that prominent Democrat Senate candidates espouse.

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From domestic drilling obstacles to wildlife-killing, land-destroying, toxic, slave-labor-dependent, inefficient “green” energy to excessive regulation to higher taxes, Democrats’ energy policies are far more destructive than any hurricane. Milloy issued his pre-midterm election rundown on a number of infamous Democrat candidates around the country and how their views on fake climate change and energy are ridiculous, unscientific, and economically disastrous. And always remember there is, indeed, no existential climate crisis, that carbon is essential for all life on earth, and that cars do not warm the earth's atmosphere dangerously.

Milloy began with the man who is possibly the most despicable Democrat candidate this election cycle, Michigan's Muslim Brotherhood-tied Commie Abdul El-Sayed. Like a few other Dem candidates who were so honest about their extreme ideas that they realized they needed to do damage control, El-Sayed claimed on Fox News that he would not defend the "Green New Deal." While El-Sayed seems to have removed any reference to the woke deal on his X account, Milloy says the Egyptian-American candidate posted in the past, "I believe in a Green New Deal."

El-Sayed even made the outrageous claims that the First Amendment is dependent on a Green New Deal, using the ridiculous illogic that no one can speak freely "without the freedom to breathe the breath you have to take to speak in the first place." Indeed, Fox News has identified numerous pro-Green New Deal statements from El-Sayed, including one in 2019 where he equated the climate nonsense with "the struggle for racial justice," and another from around the same time in which he said the deal saved kids from pollution. El-Sayed has repeatedly demonized oil and gas companies, including in a screenshotted clip Milloy included where El-Sayed ranted, "I don't think the Chevrons and the Exxons of the world or the Saudi Aramcos of the world should continue to exist." Talk about policies that will drive up the price of gas.

Related: Americans, If You Love Freedom, Get Out and Vote Against Democrats

As for pervy Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D), he is no capitalistic lover of the oil industry. Rather, he predicted the demise of the oil industry and claimed, “I am so thankful that you asked this question, and also thankful that young activists have really drawn the link between climate change and white supremacy and capitalism in our country. And I think only ending the ways that all three of those oppressive systems work together, are we going to be able to begin the process of dismantling them.” Talafreako would support driving up the cost of gas, phasing out private transportation for many ordinary citizens, and fueling the race war.

Next, Milloy exposed Senate candidate Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) who might preach affordability, but who previously undermined the coal and gas industries to drive up prices. And Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), who is facing a federal case for recruiting a decoy Republican candidate, brings in money from radical climate groups because of her extreme accusations about the alleged carbon pollution of mainland America:

While Mary Peltola (Alaska) claims to be for oil & gas development in her state, she rakes in cash from radical green groups who oppose oil and gas development everywhere else. Peltola said the "mere existence" of the lower 48 states is a "carbon bomb." https://t.co/Rvj8SaIR6m 4/ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 2, 2026

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Finally, Milloy mocked Kansas Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D) for claiming climate change was a matter for religious faith, and Annie Andrews (D-S.C.) for asserting that the fake climate crisis is humanity's biggest "existential crisis."

Clueless Annie Andrews (South Carolina) still thinks "climate change" is the 'greatest existential crisis future generations face." 6/ https://t.co/hyXnaWPLBd — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 2, 2026

Again, this is the language of politicians who will drive up your energy costs and make it unaffordable to own cars.