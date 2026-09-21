Kennedy Is Investigating Radiofrequency and Electromagnetic Health Hazards

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is investigating the potential health hazards of certain wireless device-related technologies.

The Trump administration, according to Kennedy, is launching a formal request for information (RFI) regarding electromagnetic radiation and radiofrequencies and their impacts on human health. “Wireless technology touches nearly every part of American life, cell phones, WiFi, smart meters, wearable devices, wireless medical devices, 5G, and emerging technologies like 6G,” Kennedy noted.

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This is what makes the new research so imperative. Government and major technology companies are far too apt to rush ahead with what is enticing for or financially beneficial to them without actually assessing if said tech is more helpful than harmful for most people.

The MAHA Strategy gave us a clear mission: investigate the relationship between electromagnetic radiation and health, identify gaps in our knowledge, and make sure federal policy keeps pace with rapidly changing technology.



We promised to act, and today we are.



We launched a… pic.twitter.com/vqOJQfePPW — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 21, 2026

“Americans deserve clear answers about what these exposures mean for our health,” Kennedy affirmed. “They deserve gold standard science and complete transparency about what we know, what we don't know, and what we still need to find out. Through this RFI, we're asking important questions.”

He then mentioned some of the questions: “What does the scientific evidence actually tell us about radiofrequency and electromagnetic field exposure? Where are the gaps? Are we adequately measuring the exposures Americans experience in the real world? What do we know about cumulative exposure over time? Should we study potential effects differently in children, in pregnant women, in workers, in people with implanted medical devices, and other potentially vulnerable populations? And where should the federal government focus its research next?”

Part of the purpose of the RFI is to help not only the American people in general, but, more specifically, clinicians, researchers, and other “experts” as they ponder potential impacts.

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Kennedy urged, “If you believe that you or a member of your family has experienced an adverse health effect that may be associated with radiofrequency or electromagnetic field exposure, share your experience. If you're a clinician or researcher who has observed a pattern that warrants further study, tell us what you've seen. If you have peer-reviewed research, government reports, exposure data, technical analysis, or other relevant evidence, submit it.”

The HHS secretary promised, “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will distinguish established science from emerging findings, identify unanswered questions, and determine whether further research is needed.”

Kennedy told anyone who wishes to give information in response to the RFI to go to federalregister.gov. “This is your opportunity to help inform how the federal government studies these exposures, measures them in the real world, and evaluates potential risk to human health,” he concluded. “The American people deserve a government willing to ask hard questions and pursue the answers. This is how we're gonna make America healthy again, for this generation and for future generations.” And that’s what everyone should want.

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