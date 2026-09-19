Myanmar Military Murders Pastor and Fulani Muslims Kill 11 Nigerians

Fundamentalist Muslims and Buddhists continue to murder Christians for their faith in Myanmar (Burma) and Nigeria.

On September 10, suspected Fulani militia — which is responsible for much of the Islamic terrorism in Nigeria — invaded predominantly Christian farming community Ayilamo in Benue State, Nigeria. The Fulanis murdered seven civilians and four policemen during the raid. They stormed into the community soon after six p.m., resulting in a seven-hour gun battle involving the Fulanis, mobile police, tactical teams, and conventional officers, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

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A security official, Umishi Terungwa, who hid on a rooftop to escape being shot said the Fulani militia came by boat from neighboring states. And guess what Terungwa heard the Fulani invaders chanting? "Allahu akbar." The terrorists kept yelling "Allahu akbar" as they were gunning down the locals. So while the local authorities have not definitively established that the invaders were Fulani militia, we know they were Islamic terrorists.

ICC noted this is one of many attacks in a country that is a particular hotspot for Christian persecution:

For residents of Ayilamo, the attack struck a community where farming is a major source of livelihood. Residents describe the area as overwhelmingly Christian, with many families belonging to the Catholic Church. The violence in Benue came as separate attacks were reported hundreds of miles southwest in Plateau state’s Middle Belt… The recent attacks add to a pattern of violence affecting Christian farming communities and travelers across Nigeria’s Middle Belt, where Plateau and Benue states sit between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south.

Myanmar also has a problem with Islamic terrorism, although Muslims are a minority in the nation. In the case of Rev. Dal Thawn Tuang's murder, however, ICC reported that the predominantly Buddhist government's military is to blame.

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The Burmese military shot and killed Tuang, who was the assistant pastor for Lamzang Baptist Church in the village of Lamzang, on September 14. And ICC says that the Burmese military has murdered multiple Christians recently under allegations that the victims supported the rebel Chinland Defense Force.

“Our staff is praying for Pastor Tuang’s family and his church,” ICC President Shawn Wright said. “Following the recent murder of Pastor William and our brother Nam Ceu, this is certainly a concerning trend in Myanmar (Burma). We ask Christians in the West to lift up these grieving families in prayer and pray for the Burmese Church to be united and encouraged during the ongoing violence.”

Tuang had a wife and two children. He worked at the Baptist church for more than 20 years.

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The military reportedly shot the pastor three times near the Kapte bridge. Tuang was returning to Lamzang after conducting religious activities in a nearby village. Bullets reportedly struck his chest, abdomen, and thigh.

Never forget the Christian martyrs around the world.

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