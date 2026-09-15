Paxton Announces Arrests of Seven Noncitizens in Election Fraud Investigation

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is not only running for Senate on a platform of election integrity, but he is already working to secure his state’s elections.

I wrote earlier today about how federal authorities arrested half a dozen alleged election fraudsters just last week, but Paxton already beat that record this week. He announced the arrests on Tuesday. While all of the indicted noncitizens were charged with an election-related crime, not all of the charges are exactly the same. Paxton continues to look for illegal alien voters and anyone abusing our process.

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The election investigation involves Paxton’s office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations. Together, they brought the indictments against the seven individuals most recently identified as engaging in criminal activities.

Paxton is proud to be at the forefront of the battle against fraud. “Foreign influence has no place in American elections. Today, my office is announcing our efforts to arrest foreigners who attempted to cheat the system and violate our laws that uphold election integrity,” he said. “I will not tolerate attempts to rig elections and silence the will of American citizens and voters. I will continue to fight to ensure that Texas has free and fair elections.”

Related: Feds Charged Six Election Fraudsters in Just One Week

The September 15 press release from Paxton’s office explained:

Mexican citizen Carlos Salas Barrios was arrested for Voting by an Alien. Nigerian national Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom was arrested for False Statements in Relation to Naturalization. Nigerian national Helen Mayen Adams, Indian citizen Khalwinder Singh Bhengura, Mexican citizen Moises Anwar Arellano-Alba, Democratic Republic of the Congo national Celestin Kuasa Katubadi, and Mexican citizen Rocio Thrasher were all five arrested for both Voting by an Alien and False Statements of Citizenship in Order to Register to Vote.

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It is incredible how many election fraudsters Republicans at both the federal and state levels have found this year. It is almost as if this really were a massive problem instead of a conspiracy theory. The only reason Democrats tried so hard to mock anyone who talked about election integrity was because they knew perfectly well they were benefiting from fraud.

This is also why Democrats have been so aggressively opposed to the SAVE America Act. The same Dems who require ID to get into all of their campaign events pitch fits every time someone suggests voter ID. It’s because they know about and approve of fraud. But this situation also makes it mystifying that Republicans have been so apathetic in the Senate about passing the election integrity legislation. Why should the GOP help the Democrats keep their election rigging machine intact?

Paxton is promoting election integrity, but dozens of states have governments with no interest in following his example. That is why it is so incredibly important for the U.S. Senate to pass the SAVE America Act — before the Republicans there find themselves under a new Democrat majority after the midterms, courtesy of the fraud machine.

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