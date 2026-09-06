At Least Five Dead After Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 Crashes in Miami

Catherine Salgado | 6:10 PM on September 06, 2026
Sharon Hahn Darlin, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 operated by 21 Air overran a runway in Miami and crashed on a road outside the airport. At least five people are dead following the crash.

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Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted an update on Sunday afternoon, but without many details. “Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients,” the X post said. The crash was deadly.

Details on possible causes for the crash will be forthcoming when available. At least five people died in the crash, but given the fact that the plane ran into multiple vehicles, the ultimate casualty count could be higher. TMZ cited Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, who said that in addition to the five deceased victims, there are five injured individuals. The roadway where the crashed plane ended up was busy with traffic at the time.

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The plane was coming from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and landed at Miami around 2 p.m. The New York Post reported that the plane was burning but seemed mostly intact. It had not broken into many pieces upon crashing.

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Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told Newsweek that the company is “working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened. Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We're doing everything we can to support those affected.”

Information continues to trickle out as officials and first responders assess the damage and identify the victims. Mayor Higgins urged individuals who believe their family members might be involved in the crash to contact the relevant authorities.

We must pray for the families of those involved in the crash and that there will be no more deaths.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

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NEWS & POLITICS

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AMAZON BOEING FLORIDA PUERTO RICO

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