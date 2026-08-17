Trump Honors 16-Year-Old Lifeguard Who Saved Boy From Powerful Waves

The California teenaged lifeguard whose rescue of a young boy from dangerously powerful waves went viral online visited the White House with his family and the rescued boy on Monday.

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Ryder Williams managed to hang onto 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, who was being swept out to sea at the Santa Cruz, Calif., Seabright State Beach, despite huge swells breaking over them repeatedly. Multiple other men tried to help as well, though it was some time before anyone could drag the teen and the little boy back to shore. President Donald Trump viewed footage from the rescue as millions of other Americans did and decided to do something special for the boys.

A young American hero. 🇺🇸



16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams courageously saved 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai on a California beach. Today, President Trump recognized him for his bravery in the Oval Office. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kXSkw6IZQE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 17, 2026

Another important thing to remember is that there are lifeguards who carry out such rescues every month, if not every week, on beaches around the United States’ coasts. In other words, we should also remember to honor all the unrecognized heroes who do their jobs without fanfare or fame. As with any profession that involves life-or-death decisions, there are many brave individuals who don’t get awards.

Trump seemed to agree, because he said during Ryder’s visit, “Maybe lifeguards don’t get the credit they deserve.”

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Below is the original video which shows part of the rescue effort (it actually lasted much longer than the video shows). Vander Dussen filmed the viral video, and said the waves were pulling multiple people under that day. “It caught a lot of people off-guard.”

INCREDIBLE: A first-year lifeguard saved a 10-year-old boy from powerful waves off Santa Cruz after spotting him being pulled under. Witnesses say he held on with a “gorilla grip” until the boy was safely rescued.



Hero. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hhR27bChmG — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 27, 2026

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Trump praised Ryder, “What you did was incredible and everybody saw it.” When the 16-year-old lifeguard said he hopes to be a firefighter-paramedic someday, the president confidently promised, “We’ll give recommendations.”

NEW: Ryder Williams, the heroic lifeguard who saved a young boy from drowning, tells President Trump about his future ambitions to continue to save lives:



"I want to be a firefighter in the future, hopefully go through paramedic school."



Trump immediately offers some help:… pic.twitter.com/QzcafUX22s — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 17, 2026

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Ryder said of the rescue, according to the California Post, “I was unable to pull [Nathaniel] out because he was limp and the waves were pushing so hard. The whole time I was thinking, ‘I just need to hold my position until my partner can get here because I’m not going to be able to get him out on my own.'” But Ryder told other bystanders who tried to help that they should return to shore and held on until another lifeguard came.

"I'm a fan of every single medal, award, honor or recognition that he can get."



Sumit Rai and his 10-year-old son, Nathaniel, open up to Fox News Digital about the courageous actions of 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams, who saved Nathaniel from nearly drowning in monster… pic.twitter.com/i0gdrwkpyq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2026

Not many people can say they received presidential recognition for heroic actions before the age of 17.

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