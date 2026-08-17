Over 5% of One Minnesota County’s Registrations Used Corrupt Vouching ‘Authentification’

Citizen investigators found that a single Minnesota county had more than 5% of its voter registrations authenticated via the vouching system, whereby any voter can vouch for up to eight other individuals without any additional vetting required.

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Below is Scott Presler, an election integrity warrior, revealing one of many counties in multiple states where he has identified evidence of potential election fraud.

Breaking new stories every single week: pic.twitter.com/ZRb98uqnlg — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2026

Just to give a little context, Kamala Harris won Minnesota in 2024 by about 137,947 votes. In just one county of that state, there are over 13,000 potentially fraudulent voters. I am not saying, of course, that Harris did not win Minnesota, I'm just illustrating how narrow important elections can be. That's why Presler's work is so important, and why the Senate needs to stop dithering and pass national election integrity legislation. The vouching system has come in for renewed disgust after James O’Keefe and Cam Higby dressed up as Somalis and vouched for multiple other individuals, which could have permitted them all to vote illicitly in primary elections. The fact that O’Keefe and Higby were so obviously putting on a very bad act made the fact that they were able to carry it off particularly disturbing. Whatever you might think of Higby and O’Keefe personally, they certainly did expose the complete vulnerability of Minnesota’s election system to fraud.

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What may be most disturbing, is how happy the poll workers were to see me in a burqa.



In this case they were going to let me (a man) vote in the name of a registered woman and vouch for another unregistered foreigner. pic.twitter.com/4b5PBSShvK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 15, 2026

This is an example of the classic G.K. Chesterton warning against being so open-minded that your brains fall out. The woke Minnesota poll workers were so eager to show that they were welcoming of a man in a burqa that they were willing to help him commit election fraud. It is no thanks to them that the man in the burqa just happened to be more concerned about election integrity than they are.

Related: ICE Helps Catch Illegal Alien Who Voted for 20 Years

Of course, the Minnesota legislators and officials who put through and continue to defend the law about vouching are equally to blame. This law allows same-day registration of eight people per voter registered in the system. And as Higby demonstrated, a bad actor can get access to voter registration data, pick out a name, and walk in claiming to be that person without any ID necessary. For every person claiming to be a name on the rolls, there are potentially nine fraudulent voters.

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Like the mass ballot harvesting from homeless people in Los Angeles, Calif., the Minnesota vouching system makes you wonder if even in woke Minnesota, Democrats have such a firm grip on power as they pretend to have. Democrats have been rigging and cheating in elections for about two centuries, and at this point, how do we know if any of their wins are legitimate? And how can we be sure that any Democratic state's election system is remotely secure?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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