Six Dead in Torrential Indiana Floods, Hawaii at Risk

Catherine Salgado | 11:05 AM on August 16, 2026
Chris Sugidono/The Maui News via AP

At least six people, including a four-year-old boy, have died in the deluge of flooding in Indiana as President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency.

WTHR 13News is providing live updates on the natural disaster, which it described as “historic.” Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes. We should also keep Hawaii in mind as a hurricane brings the threat of dangerous flooding to the islands. Authorities estimate that at least one person has died in Hawaii’s flood, and more than one home has already been swept away by Hurricane Lala. We pray that no more people will die in either state and that the flooding recedes quickly before destroying more property.

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As of the early morning hours of Sunday, flooding in northern Marion County reached “peak flooding levels,” according to 13News. The White River Corridor is seemingly a center of the crisis.

Reuters reported the tragic news that a child is believed to be among the deceased victims in Indiana, and that the latest casualty count was six:

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As for Hawaii, NBC News reported the one casualty, which it said occurred in a “storm-related crash.” It did not provide any more details on the victim. Flash flooding apparently washed away two homes in Naalehu and Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said on Instagram that “several occupied homes may have been swept off their foundations” around the Alihu and Waiheno areas.

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On the Big Island, over 125,000 utility customers had no electricity, NBC reported August 15. Maui County and the Big Island continued to face heavy rain and high winds overnight into this morning. Gov. Josh Green said Maui County, Oʻahu, and Kaua‘I should all be on alert.

Besides the flash flood risk, some Hawaiians face the possibility of landslides. Hurricane Lala is a category one storm. Fox Weather reported Saturday that rivers have overflowed and the situation is not expected to improve immediately.

The situations in Indiana and Hawaii remain unstable and fluctuating, with updates constantly coming out on local news.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP HAWAII INDIANA

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