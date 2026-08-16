At least six people, including a four-year-old boy, have died in the deluge of flooding in Indiana as President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency.

WTHR 13News is providing live updates on the natural disaster, which it described as “historic.” Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes. We should also keep Hawaii in mind as a hurricane brings the threat of dangerous flooding to the islands. Authorities estimate that at least one person has died in Hawaii’s flood, and more than one home has already been swept away by Hurricane Lala. We pray that no more people will die in either state and that the flooding recedes quickly before destroying more property.

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As of the early morning hours of Sunday, flooding in northern Marion County reached “peak flooding levels,” according to 13News. The White River Corridor is seemingly a center of the crisis.

At least five deaths in Indiana have been linked to storms that triggered what many described as historic flooding, according to Gov. Mike Braun. The damage so far has been concentrated along the river corridor from Hamilton County and the northern Indianapolis suburbs. Farther… pic.twitter.com/b2eFhqudqi — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2026

Reuters reported the tragic news that a child is believed to be among the deceased victims in Indiana, and that the latest casualty count was six:

A child was among several killed as storms and floods swept the Midwest, cutting power to nearly 1 million customers across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky https://t.co/gSXfLhldTi pic.twitter.com/ImNpl62Vlo — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2026

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As for Hawaii, NBC News reported the one casualty, which it said occurred in a “storm-related crash.” It did not provide any more details on the victim. Flash flooding apparently washed away two homes in Naalehu and Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said on Instagram that “several occupied homes may have been swept off their foundations” around the Alihu and Waiheno areas.

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Rainbow Falls in Hilo, Hawaii, is roaring as Hurricane Lala brought torrential rain this weekend. pic.twitter.com/lFGGkduy24 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 16, 2026

On the Big Island, over 125,000 utility customers had no electricity, NBC reported August 15. Maui County and the Big Island continued to face heavy rain and high winds overnight into this morning. Gov. Josh Green said Maui County, Oʻahu, and Kaua‘I should all be on alert.

LALA'S IMPACTS 🌀: Hurricane Lala is bringing heavy rain and strong tropical storm-force winds to Hawaii's Big Island. Video from Wainaku shows the Honoli'i Stream flowing into the Pacific Ocean. pic.twitter.com/syM39zML8C — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 16, 2026

Besides the flash flood risk, some Hawaiians face the possibility of landslides. Hurricane Lala is a category one storm. Fox Weather reported Saturday that rivers have overflowed and the situation is not expected to improve immediately.

The situations in Indiana and Hawaii remain unstable and fluctuating, with updates constantly coming out on local news.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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