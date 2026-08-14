Oklahoma Governor Wants CAIR Federally Designated a Terrorist Group

Gov. J. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) is urging both his state’s legislature and the federal government to designate the Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) as a foreign terrorist organization.

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Stitt issued an executive order on August 12 urging the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) to investigate the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and their affiliates to see if any measures are immediately necessary to prevent terroristic activities in the state. The governor also asked these two entities to encourage the federal government to designate both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as “foreign terrorist organizations” pursuant to 8 U.S.C. § 1189, which would mean the nationalization of efforts to counter and eliminate the jihadis’ influence in America.

Finally, Stitt asked the Oklahoma Legislature to enact legislation to the same effect, designating both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations.

Two states’ governors have already taken action against CAIR, which is a Hamas front group influencing elections and manipulating businesses and education across America. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) designated CAIR a foreign terrorist organization, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) designated the group a domestic terrorist organization. So Stitt is following their example a little less aggressively.

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Stitt explained why he made these suggestions — for instance, because “the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology is irreconcilable with foundational American principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness reflected in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, especially the right to religious freedom and the equal protection of the laws.”

Earlier this year, the Trump administration gave terrorist designations to the Lebanese, Egyptian, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, Stitt noted, but emphasized that this is a problem with the entire global movement, not with certain branches. Muslim Brotherhood affiliates support Hamas and Hezbollah, joined the October 7 war on Israel, and fundraised in America for jihad.

Notably, besides CAIR publishing detailed voting guides pushing certain candidates in local, state, and federal elections, its members also donate to certain Islamist candidates, such as Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Since 2008, the FBI has been limiting agents' official contact with CAIR because a terror-financing case tied CAIR to Hamas. Indeed, Hamas leaders helped found CAIR. In 2025, CAIR settled a lawsuit from a former board member and employee in order to avoid revealing its funding sources. Stitt included the following in his executive order: WHEREAS, CAIR was designated as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the largest terrorism-financing case in American history, internal court documents identified CAIR as a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the court found “ample evidence to establish the association[]” of CAIR with terrorist organizations, see United States v. Holy Land Found. for Relief & Dev. … and WHEREAS, individuals who have held positions, worked for, or otherwise been associated with CAIR have been convicted of providing, and conspiring to provide, material support to designated terrorist organizations.

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Indeed, the Trump administration should designate both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations immediately.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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