Ken Paxton Moves to Protect Surrogate Baby From Abortion

Whenever men play at being God, it always ends in death and disaster.

Part of the commoditization of children in our modern world is surrogacy, whereby scientists artificially combine eggs and sperm (via IVF), then implant whichever fertilized egg is considered the most promising into a woman not related to the donor parents. The woman has a pregnancy and gives birth to the child on behalf of the donor parents.

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There are many things morally wrong with this process, including the fact that it nearly always involves abortion anyway, since in vitro fertilization (IVF) uses eugenics to select one out of multiple manufactured fetuses and then freezes or kills the other nascent humans. But in the case around which today’s story revolves, the donor parents decided they didn’t want the baby after all, and the surrogate mother is fighting to protect the baby from forced abortion or infanticide.

This is what late-term abortion looks like.



A fully developed child is stabbed in the heart and poisoned to death.



It’s not “healthcare”

It’s not “empowering”

It’s murder. pic.twitter.com/KMWBqbQP5g — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 11, 2026

It is absolutely insane that the story is happening in America, because it sounds like something right out of Communist China or Nazi Germany. It is horrific how even many Americans have reduced infinitely precious individual human life to a mere product that can be bought, sold, or discarded.

The surrogate mother made a mistake in agreeing to carry someone else’s baby, but she did a brave and admirable thing in refusing to abort the baby and fleeing to Texas for protection in its pro-life laws. The issue is that baby Gabriel has a serious congenital heart condition, and the donor parents who arbitrarily ordered his manufacture have decided they don’t want to buy and raise him after all. He really is just a commodity to them.

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to an August 11 press release, warned UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Medical Center of Dallas that they have a legal obligation to provide life-saving care to Gabriel when he is born, and that they cannot essentially commit infanticide by allowing him to die as the donor parents want. Paxton is also prepared to fight Gabriel's transfer out of state, preventing the donor parents from ensuring his death in a less pro-life jurisdiction.

“Baby Gabriel deserves a chance at life, and I will not allow anyone to unlawfully deny him medically necessary care,” said Paxton. “My office will use every tool available to protect innocent lives and ensure that every child receives the care required under Texas law.”

BREAKING UPDATE ON SURROGATE MOM MCKENNA



McKenna will appear at a Texas hearing tomorrow that could determine who gets to make medical decisions for Baby Gabriel.



If the buying parents get to make the decision they may just offer him “comfort care” which would leave him to die.… pic.twitter.com/f8PPVmrkQC — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 10, 2026

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We pray that justice wins and that baby Gabriel gets his chance at life, because he, like every other American, has a God-given right to life.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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