Smuggler of 40,000 Ammo Rounds Among Illegal Alien Criminals Arrested by DHS

From the illegal alien smuggler of firearms to the child predator to the toddler murderer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is arresting and deporting the worst of the worst.

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The vicious visage below belongs to a Mexican pedophile who not only possessed but also produced child sex abuse material. This is the sort of bestial scum whom Democrats love to protect. And meanwhile the most innocent victims pay the price.

An illegal alien has been CHARGED after he produced CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.



Following an @HSI_HQ investigation, Francisco Rosales Ortiz, from Mexico, was charged for producing child sexual abuse material, possessing child sexual abuse material, and illegally possessing a firearm.… pic.twitter.com/Y4iZMH8CUu — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 10, 2026

DHS proudly declared, “We will stop at NOTHING to get child predators OFF our streets. Thanks to the men and women of [Homeland Security Investigations], this criminal illegal alien from Mexico will face justice for his crimes against children. After this monster serves his time, he will be DEPORTED so he can never prey on another innocent American child.”

Related: DHS Arrests Illegal Alien Jewelry Thieves

Besides Ortiz, there are— tragically —altogether too many more illegal alien criminals, including other child exploiters. For example, Angel Israel Deras-Rivas killed his baby stepson:

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An illegal alien child KILLER let his 14-MONTH-OLD stepson drown in a bathtub.



This tragedy NEVER would have happened had the Biden Administration not released this killer into our communities.



North Carolina must turn this criminal over to ICE so we can deport him from our… pic.twitter.com/D4GrLk6HAJ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 10, 2026

North Carolina does have laws requiring cooperation with ICE, but Gov. Josh Stein is a Democrat, so DHS sadly cannot count on authorities there always to do the right thing when it comes to illegal alien criminals.

For Our VIPs: Lefties Ruining Lives and Rewarding Criminals in Georgia and North Carolina

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is celebrating the guilty plea of an illegal alien whom they investigated for firearms and ammunition smuggling from Mexico into the USA:

WEAPONS SMUGGLER PLEADS GUILTY.



An @HSI_HQ investigation found that Samuel Rodrigo Melo Santos, a Mexican illegal alien, bought more than 90 guns and 40,000 rounds of ammunition so he could illegally re-sell them in the U.S.



Once this criminal’s sentence is complete, ICE will… https://t.co/dytKvtai1b pic.twitter.com/N1w4vPC2uX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 10, 2026

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The Justice Department noted that at least some of the $56,448 worth of firearms went to individuals legally barred from gun ownership in our country. Melo Santos unfortunately scored a plea deal, but he still faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and then three years more of supervised release. Hopefully he also faces deportation eventually.

And in conclusion, another pedophile:

Our @EROBoston officers arrested a Haitian illegal alien with child sex crimes and extortion charges in Massachusetts July 18.



20-year-old Pierre Andy Jean-Louis has pending criminal charges for possession of child pornography, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14,… pic.twitter.com/4mGx9evpQH — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 10, 2026

Finally, there’s some justice for the victims.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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