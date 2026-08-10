Smuggler of 40,000 Ammo Rounds Among Illegal Alien Criminals Arrested by DHS

Catherine Salgado | 6:46 PM on August 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

From the illegal alien smuggler of firearms to the child predator to the toddler murderer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is arresting and deporting the worst of the worst.

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The vicious visage below belongs to a Mexican pedophile who not only possessed but also produced child sex abuse material. This is the sort of bestial scum whom Democrats love to protect. And meanwhile the most innocent victims pay the price.

DHS proudly declared, “We will stop at NOTHING to get child predators OFF our streets. Thanks to the men and women of [Homeland Security Investigations], this criminal illegal alien from Mexico will face justice for his crimes against children. After this monster serves his time, he will be DEPORTED so he can never prey on another innocent American child.”

RelatedDHS Arrests Illegal Alien Jewelry Thieves

Besides Ortiz, there are— tragically —altogether too many more illegal alien criminals, including other child exploiters. For example, Angel Israel Deras-Rivas killed his baby stepson:

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North Carolina does have laws requiring cooperation with ICE, but Gov. Josh Stein is a Democrat, so DHS sadly cannot count on authorities there always to do the right thing when it comes to illegal alien criminals.

For Our VIPs: Lefties Ruining Lives and Rewarding Criminals in Georgia and North Carolina

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is celebrating the guilty plea of an illegal alien whom they investigated for firearms and ammunition smuggling from Mexico into the USA:

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The Justice Department noted that at least some of the $56,448 worth of firearms went to individuals legally barred from gun ownership in our country. Melo Santos unfortunately scored a plea deal, but he still faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and then three years more of supervised release. Hopefully he also faces deportation eventually.

And in conclusion, another pedophile:

Finally, there’s some justice for the victims.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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