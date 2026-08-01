U.S. Embassies Tell Americans to Come Home as Iran Bombardment Looms

United States embassies across the Middle East are advising Americans to return home as quickly as possible, as a particularly massive and devastating bombardment targeting Iran’s regime is expected this weekend.

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Alerts went out to embassies in countries likely to receive retaliatory strikes from the Iranian regime, with Israel being the number one target, unfortunately.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem – August 1, 2026



Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.



Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance… pic.twitter.com/lTAMRS9yKv — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) August 1, 2026

The Aug. 1 alert on the website for the U.S. Embassy in Doha, Qatar — an unenviable position in any case, I would think, given the country is a sharia dictatorship that enthusiastically sponsors terrorists — is typical of the new alerts. “Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” it says.

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“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” it continues. “Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes. Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation.” It includes a link for people to check on the status of their flight or chosen airport. The sad part is that probably all of our troops stationed in Qatar and the other Muslim dictatorships of the area are stranded there for the foreseeable future.

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The security alerts at the embassies also warned Americans looking to travel to Middle Eastern nations that they should make different plans. “Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait cautions.

The Kuwait-based American diplomats state clearly: “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions.”

The Hormuz Letter, an Iranian outlet that can be unreliable but also occasionally has inside reports, says the U.S. Embassy in Egypt has not until now issued warnings and alerts to Americans regarding Iranian threats, so obviously American authorities are expecting an escalation sometime very soon.

BREAKING: US Embassies across the entire Middle East, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and now Egypt, have issued security alerts today urging Americans to immediately depart, and to prepare for flight cancellations and airspace closures, due… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 1, 2026

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The Middle East is always in upheaval.

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