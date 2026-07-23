DHS Highlights Dastardly Illegal Alien Criminals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrests or places custody requests for heinous illegal alien criminals every single day. These truly are the worst of the worst, and Democrats want them back in our communities.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer request as of July 22 for Salvadoran national Javiel Pena Sola, who caused a crash in North Carolina that killed three people. Sola now faces charges for three counts of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death. ICE is worried that local authorities will release Sola.

Sola’s criminal history includes prior convictions for reckless endangerment, failure to stop after accident involving damage to attended vehicle, and driving without a license in Maryland in July 2015, and an arrest for escaping from custody. After his arrest in Maryland on the charge of escaping from custody, officials in Baltimore honored an ICE detainer and turned him over to ICE custody in March 2016. He was then RELEASED by the Obama Administration two months later in May.

That’s Democrats — always rushing to ensure criminals can commit more crimes and claim more victims.

One foreign criminal that DHS has repeatedly called to Americans’ attention is Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran:

This illegal alien MONSTER SEXUALLY ASSAULTED AND MURDERED a 2-YEAR-OLD in Sanctuary Spanberger’s Virginia.



Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran, from Mexico, has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual battery in the child’s death. Louisa County cooperated with @ICEgov and turned… https://t.co/TImNB9O8do pic.twitter.com/7GMGx8cON3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 23, 2026

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It is very encouraging to note that the county authorities cooperated with ICE, because Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) loves nothing more than defying ICE detainers. She has enforced sanctuary policies in the state.

Related: Angel Dad Disgusted As WaPo Whines About ‘Small Rooms’ for Alien Criminals

On Wednesday, DHS shared arrest information with Libs of TikTok. Arrested criminals include attempted murderer Kishawn Lovell Jones (from St. Kitts), assaulter and statutory rapist Alvaro Calderon-Guevara (El Salvador), pedophile rapist Eliseo Vargas-Patricio (Mexico), human enslaver/trafficker and prostitute Galina Rytsar (Russia), and aggravated assaulter and domestic abuser Cristian Vladimir Rodriguez (El Salvador).

EXCLUSIVE - WORST OF THE WORST



DHS shared with me the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday.



Make sure you’re ready for this… these scum were freely roaming our communities while Democrats work to protect them



Kishawn Lovell Jones, a criminal illegal… pic.twitter.com/J3wtcnI4Uc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

And here’s another deadly crash:

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A Ukrainian alien allowed into our nation by the Biden Administration KILLED TWO PEOPLE in an Alabama truck crash.



Andrii Dmyterko was distracted while driving his semi-truck through an intersection, striking multiple vehicles. Two people were killed at the scene, and a third… pic.twitter.com/DhalVhzHTH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 22, 2026

There are not just hundreds of thousands but millions of illegal aliens who have not only violated our laws to be here, but subsequently committed other violent crimes also.

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