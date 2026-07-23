DHS Highlights Dastardly Illegal Alien Criminals

Catherine Salgado | 3:07 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrests or places custody requests for heinous illegal alien criminals every single day. These truly are the worst of the worst, and Democrats want them back in our communities.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer request as of July 22 for Salvadoran national Javiel Pena Sola, who caused a crash in North Carolina that killed three people. Sola now faces charges for three counts of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death. ICE is worried that local authorities will release Sola.

Sola’s criminal history includes prior convictions for reckless endangerment, failure to stop after accident involving damage to attended vehicle, and driving without a license in Maryland in July 2015, and an arrest for escaping from custody. After his arrest in Maryland on the charge of escaping from custody, officials in Baltimore honored an ICE detainer and turned him over to ICE custody in March 2016. He was then RELEASED by the Obama Administration two months later in May.

That’s Democrats — always rushing to ensure criminals can commit more crimes and claim more victims.

One foreign criminal that DHS has repeatedly called to Americans’ attention is Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran:

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It is very encouraging to note that the county authorities cooperated with ICE, because Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) loves nothing more than defying ICE detainers. She has enforced sanctuary policies in the state.

RelatedAngel Dad Disgusted As WaPo Whines About ‘Small Rooms’ for Alien Criminals

On Wednesday, DHS shared arrest information with Libs of TikTok. Arrested criminals include attempted murderer Kishawn Lovell Jones (from St. Kitts), assaulter and statutory rapist Alvaro Calderon-Guevara (El Salvador), pedophile rapist Eliseo Vargas-Patricio (Mexico), human enslaver/trafficker and prostitute Galina Rytsar (Russia), and aggravated assaulter and domestic abuser Cristian Vladimir Rodriguez (El Salvador).

And here’s another deadly crash:

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There are not just hundreds of thousands but millions of illegal aliens who have not only violated our laws to be here, but subsequently committed other violent crimes also.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

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