Chinese Communists Step Up Persecution of Underground Church and Its Priests

The genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to turn up the heat on underground churches and is trying to stamp out all authentic faith among Catholics in China, according to a new analysis.

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While the CCP just released Zion Church pastor Ezra Jin as a show of caring about President Donald Trump’s comments on Christian persecution, that doesn’t mean domestic persecution in China is not intensifying. Steven W. Mosher, President of the Population Research Institute and author of The Devil and Communist China, particularly highlighted the regime campaign to crush Catholicism in a July 15 press release that the institute shared with PJ Media. And he paints a graphic picture of modern-day tyrannical oppression for those who profess Christ.

Mosher cited a Human Rights Watch report on the many crimes and bloody oppressions of the CCP, including an aggressive campaign against underground or house churches. Some Catholics are allowed to have churches in China if they essentially reject biblical and doctrinal truths in favor of a Christian-flavored Communist cult mashup. Believers who want to stay true to Church teaching meet more secretly in homes or hidden locations. Unfortunately, the CCP surveillance state is so extensive that it is becoming increasingly difficult for these small communities to survive.

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The Vatican-China deal, which began under Pope Francis, has caused controversy for years as evidence indicates it actually caused the CCP to increase persecution rather than allow more freedom of worship. Among the high-profile Chinese Catholics jailed for political reasons are businessman Jimmy Lai and Cardinal Joseph Zen. Such arrests are tragically increasingly common, according to Mosher.

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Mosher declared, “Communists always target believers, Catholics especially. Xi Jinping, like every Communist dictator before him, cannot tolerate any allegiance higher than the Party. That’s why the faithful of the Underground Church, loyal to Christ and His Vicar are being singled out for destruction. But the blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church.”

In the press release, Population Research Institute shared a few details about the escalating persecution and the CCP “Patriotic Association”:

[The CCP is] tightening ideological control, surveillance, and travel restrictions on Catholics in China. Underground bishops and priests who refuse to pledge allegiance to the Communist Party have been detained, forcibly disappeared, and placed under house arrest — among them Bishop James Su Zhimin, 94, who remains disappeared. Priests must now submit their sermons and teachings to government censors, children are increasingly barred from attending church, and there are credible reports that parents are being forbidden to teach the faith to their own children at home. The report concludes that the 2018 Vatican-China agreement on bishops has facilitated this repression — one underground Catholic interviewed called the agreement a weapon used to legally destroy the Underground Church.

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Sadly, Pope Leo XIV has so far continued to act in line with the disastrous agreement. Catholics around the world must call for Leo to end this pact with the devil.

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