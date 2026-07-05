America 250 Fireworks: Lighting the Sky at Washington's Mount Vernon

July 4, 2026, was America's 250th birthday, so of course the country-wide celebrations would not have been complete without fireworks. I was lucky enough to be at George Washington's Mount Vernon, the home of the "Father of Our Country," for the Independence Day fireworks. And in spite of the pouring rain, it was an inspiring and memorable experience.

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After we sheltered in place in the dark visitor's center and shops for a while because of the wind, all of us trooped out to the lawn at Mount Vernon to meet reenactors playing members of the Washington family and staff, listen to live concerts, and pay our respects at George and Martha's tomb. The French Foreign Legion's band (Musique de la Légion étrangère) came out to perform and honor the alliance that France and America had during our Revolution. The wind picked up, thunder rumbled, but the band played on. The National Concert Band followed with some patriotic classics, ending on "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

Unlike multiple cities and national landmarks that delayed or canceled events because of weather, Mount Vernon (which is owned by the MV Ladies' Association) was going ahead with the America 250 celebrations regardless of weather. Hundreds of patriots grouped in front of the mansion or sat on the hill overlooking the Potomac River, enjoying the view that George Washington himself enjoyed and loved so much. Some people took out umbrellas; the rest of us just sat in the rain. God seems to have decided He was going to celebrate America 250 with His "fireworks," and for a while the crowd clapped every time lightning slashed across the sky and lit up the clouds rosy-red or brilliant white, making the view — with the bluish-grey river included — red, white, and blue. Later, during the official fireworks show, the lightning and the multi-colored explosions coincided in a unique and visually stunning effect.

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Related: Happy Independence Day From George Washington’s Home

Before the fireworks, a George Washington reenactor came out to deliver a speech, and a number of our politicians could take pointers from him on delivering an address. His message was a simple one — about unity, patriotism, and the centrality of We the People in the American political system — but it immediately brought the crowd of disparate huddled groups together into a unified and enthusiastic band of patriots. "The strength of America lies not in the sword of the soldier, nor in the pen of the politician, but in the spirit of the people," he cried, urging the crowd to remember that "we succeed as a nation when we put the needs of others above our own and the good of the country above all."

"Washington" led us in three "huzzahs" for the USA, and after that the fireworks display illumined the Potomac, the Virginia and Maryland shores, and Mount Vernon itself in a dazzling display. I think the real Washington would have been very proud.

America 250 fireworks July 4 from Washington’s Mount Vernon 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pDrEidY58r — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) July 5, 2026

While I did not attend the Washington, D.C. fireworks spectacular and America 250 event, I was very glad to see that President Donald Trump went ahead with the event and what was reportedly the "largest fireworks show in history." He posted after most of the prospective audience members evacuated, "Our great veterans, especially the old timers... went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America!"

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WOW: The largest fireworks display in U.S. history exploded over Washington, D.C., last night in celebration of America’s 250th Birthday after President Trump’s speech on the National Mall.



Organizers launched around 850,000 fireworks in a spectacular 40-minute show that lit up… — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 5, 2026

I hope all our PJ Media readers had wonderful fireworks displays no matter where you all live, and an unforgettable Independence Day.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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