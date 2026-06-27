A Million Obamacare Users Enrolled Without a Social Security Number

Obamacare is expensive, unconstitutional, socialist, and bloated. It is also — surprise, surprise — riddled with fraud.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz revealed the stunning number of Obamacare users who never provided a Social Security number, raising serious questions about the scope of fraud in the government healthcare insurance program.

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.@DrOzCMS and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers' expense.



The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and… pic.twitter.com/ea5dN31S9n — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 27, 2026

In a Saturday video, Kennedy and Oz updated the American people on efforts to uncover and root out fraud. The HHS secretary began, "The Obamacare marketplace is plagued by fraud, in large part because the Biden administration dismantled basic program integrity guardrails. [And] partisan lawfare blocked common sense efforts to protect taxpayers. Today, Dr. Oz and I are exposing one of the latest examples of fraud that we've uncovered — more than a million people enrolled in Obamacare without Social Security numbers on file. That is a glaring warning side of fraud. If even a single person was on Obamacare with no Social Security number, we should have found out. Why are we paying people we don't know if they actually exist?" Why indeed. Probably because Democrats love to redistribute money no matter how many criminals benefit.

Related: ‘Feeding Our Future’ Fraudster Caught in Somalia

Oz picked up the thread of the explanation. "Shady insurance agents and other bad actors have been getting paid to enroll unsuspecting Americans in health plans they never signed up for," he exclaimed. "These rogue agents have been flooding into healthcare.gov. That's the Obamacare marketplace. They submit applications for fake people, enroll stolen identities, all to collect millions of dollars, improper fees, from insurance companies for selling plans they never legitimately sold. Some of these agents refuse to follow basic rules like providing their clients' Social Security number. That, my friends, is a huge red flag."

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Under the current administration, HHS and CMS are actually paying attention to red flags. As Kennedy said, "These fraudsters deliberately pick plans with no premiums. No premiums means no bill. No bill means most people never know that they've been enrolled in a plan that you and I are paying for with our taxpayer dollars. The only people who benefit are the fraudsters."

But the current administration has a zero tolerance attitude toward fraud, Oz emphasized. "So here's what we're doing about it," he said. "In May, we took swift action to block this fraudulent behavior directly on healthcare.gov and to our marketplace Call Center. If an agent wants to be paid, [he] must follow the rules. No ifs, ands or buts. They are gonna have to provide government-verified information for their clients to be enrolled."

This effort is bearing fruit, Kennedy stated. "Thanks to this aggressive enforcement strategy, we've already eliminated thousands of fraudulent policies, and we're just getting started. We're also working with insurers to cancel every policy that should never have been issued and recover every taxpayer dollar that was fraudulently paid out," he assured Americans.

Oz agreed, "We're also scaling up our enforcement efforts to prevent these bad actors from finding new ways to manipulate the system ahead of the open enrollment system this fall, because we know that bad actors don't simply stop when you cut off one vulnerable area. The Biden administration let healthcare fraudsters run wild. Thanks to President Trump, those days are over." The battle is ongoing, but there have already been victories.

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Kennedy warned, "To every unscrupulous insurance agent and fraudster exploiting the American people, here is our message. If you steal from the American taxpayer, or if you defraud American families, HHS will find you, and we will hold you accountable." Oz chimed in, "If you're a fraudster, here's our advice to you. Do not walk away from us, run, because we are gonna find you."

Secretary Kennedy stated that his priority is protecting Americans' health and Americans' money, now and always.

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