Nigel Farage Calls for a Prompt UK General Election As Starmer Resigns

Reform UK leader and Member of Parliament Nigel Farage has called for an immediate new general election as unpopular Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

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On Monday, Starmer confirmed the rumors that had been flying over the weekend by stating that he will be resigning at some point this year when his successor is selected. This is likely to ensure that a handpicked commie pal of Starmer’s will take his place. In order to break the political power that Labour has over the government right now, thanks to the complicated parliamentary system, Farage wants to force a new election. And he's not alone. The MP who released the rape gangs report can't wait to see Starmer and his cronies out the door:

Starmer has played a large part in the destruction of our nation.



I have no sympathy for him. At all. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 22, 2026

Socialist Andy Burnham could be the next prime minister after winning a recent special election to Parliament. Part of his appeal was simply that he was not Starmer, but there are better options than Burnham. In May, "in the Midlands, Yorkshire, and the north of England, Reform scored absolutely stunning victories in areas that Labour had dominated for the best part of 100 years," Farage pointed out. "The sheer scale of our victory against Labour made it inevitable that this prime minister could not survive. And because of that, Burnham steps forward and wins, quite convincingly, the Makerfield by-election — ironically, with the same message that we had in the local elections. Ours was ‘vote Reform, gets Starmer out’. His was ‘vote Burnham, get Starmer out’." But Burnham is just a more radical version of Starmer.

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Reform demands a general election to fix broken Britain. pic.twitter.com/8YsAtTr2oB — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2026

Farage exclaimed, "Unbelievably, we're about to have our sixth prime minister in seven years. I remember growing up thinking Italy was totally ungovernable, as they went through a new prime minister every year, and yet that's where we are here. Why is it all happening, and why did we get that big number of votes in the north of England?" He pointed to the Brexit vote taking Britain out of the European Union in 2016. "Much of our political establishment has never accepted the result," Farage admitted. "And even those that reluctantly did, namely, the Conservative Party, refused to implement what voters demanded, namely, lower levels of immigration and more freedom for our sole traders and small businesses."

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Starmer, with his policies of harsh censorship, Orwellian surveillance, unending mass migration, government overreach, whitewashing of sex abuse, and globalism, is aligning Britain with the EU again, and Burnham will continue down that path. Labour has lost "legitimacy," Farage argued. "I've no idea whether there'll be a contest or a coronation. But what I do know is the British public have simply had enough of political parties chopping and changing their leaders at will," Farage said. He slammed the endless cycle of change, "reminiscent of a banana republic that has totally devalued the very process of general elections and democracy. I demand, we at Reform demand, a general election."

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Farage reminded British citizens that Labour was forever demanding a general election when the Conservatives were in control. And now that "Labor did not actually carry out their mandate," Reform is giving Labour a dose of its own medicine. Labour broke its promises, and "Britain is broken," Farage emphasized. "Six prime ministers in seven years should convince you of that fact. We are ready for a general election, and I suspect many of you too are ready for a general election. The thought we're going to go through weeks, maybe months, of paralysis, in a country whose debt is rising faster than any country in the world, apart from Botswana, where the boats continue to come across the English Channel every day... the whole thing is not acceptable."

A general election will put the power back in the hands of the British people. But that's just what terrifies Starmer and his Labour cronies.

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