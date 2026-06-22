Colombian President Refuses to Accept the Election Defeat of His Radical Ally, Blames Israel

Right-wing Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, or El Tigre, managed to defeat President Gustavo Petro’s handpicked socialist successor Iván Cepeda by a narrow margin. At least, that is what the rest of the world reported. Petro is denying reality and refusing to accept the election results. He thereby proved that he is, in fact, a dictator rather than a dutiful elected official.

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Petro has made himself infamous even in America by obsessively bashing Donald Trump, instead of actually trying to improve his own country. The Colombian dictator posted numerous very long rants on X over Sunday night and into Monday morning, furiously denying the election results and refusing to admit that his rival had won. And Petro picked on the world's favorite scapegoat — Israel — to blame for his candidate’s supposedly impossible loss.

When reading Petro’s comments, keep in mind that nothing he says is reliable. “I warned that the software of the Bautista brothers was vulnerable according to the 2018 Council of State ruling and that it should be replaced with public software,” he gibbered. In other words, he wanted software completely controlled by his government.

He asserted on the strength of his word that “we have evidence of a change in IP addresses of several servers of the national registry. This means that the software was compromised and others wrote data for polling stations and voting posts. The only entity in the world capable of doing that is the state of Israel.” It’s amazing how many dictators around the world always jump to the expedient of blaming the Jews.

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Petro declared, “I will pass to the judges with precision the changed servers so that they conduct the expert audit of the electoral software that has not been carried out, to do it in the very process of scrutiny.” And no doubt he will be hoping for changes to the results in the process.

Indeed, we can be certain he is hoping for a change to the official election results because he demanded, according to Grok’s translation (emphasis added), “a scrutiny of all polling stations and a new count of all votes with a study of vulnerabilities in the electoral software and the stations that suffered impacts.”

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Incidentally, Petro, as a leftist president, is an anomaly in Colombia's recent history, so it is not at all unlikely that after a taste of socialism, Colombia wants to return to right-leaning leaders.

My colleague Sarah Anderson reported on June 21:

Well, we can say that another country in Latin America has taken a swing to the right because El Tigre won narrowly, though I'm willing to bet Petro and his folks were up to some funny business. I just don't buy that nearly half the country voted for the commie... or, at least, half of the 63.6% of people who showed up to the polls in Colombia and beyond…According to my sources, El Tigre got about 49.66% of the vote, while Cepeda got about 48.70%. Petro is already throwing a fit on social media, demanding a recount, but the momentum is in full swing.

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Petro is desperately trying to stop that momentum. He is frantic to prevent the will of the people from taking effect. Naturally, he claims that he is worried about election fraud; that is what every leftist or Communist does when he loses. If his favored candidate had won, Petro would’ve been equally furious at any suggestions of election fraud.

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