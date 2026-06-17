Northwestern Medicine to Pay $325,000 for Vaccine Religious Exemption Denials

The federal government is requiring Northwestern Medicine to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to resolve cases of religious discrimination over denials of influenza exemption requests.

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The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced at the end of May that Northwestern Medical Group would be providing $325,000 in monetary relief to employees not allowed to make medical decisions based upon their religious beliefs. The case represents a key instance, and unfortunately a rare one, of belated justice for employees coerced into making a choice between earning money and taking a potentially risky vaccination. It is also interesting that the case involved flu vaccines, rather than the more widely criticized COVID-19 vaccines.

The EEOC responded to charges that the medical group was discriminating against employees who filed faith-based requests not to take the flu vaccines.

From the official press release:

The EEOC’s investigation found that Northwestern Medicine discriminated against a class of employees from November 10, 2023, to the present at its facilities across Illinois by denying these employees a religious accommodation and by denying them the opportunity to earn an annual bonus which the employer described as a “vaccine incentive bonus,” intended to motivate compliance with the vaccination mandate policy.

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Current Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been critical of flu vaccines in the past, arguing that there are potential side effects not properly analyzed. He has also been an advocate for allowing employees more choice in regard to religious exemptions.

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“Workplace rules and incentives for vaccinations must fully comply with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including the requirement to provide religious accommodations, absent undue hardship,” said EEOC Chair Andrea R. Lucas. “Religious accommodations are not optional, they are a fundamental protection under federal civil rights law, and we appreciate the work of EEOC staff and Northwestern Medicine’s cooperation in resolving this matter.”

The EEOC is accusing Northwestern Medicine of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with religious discrimination.

Following the EEOC’s investigation, the parties engaged in the pre-litigation conciliation process which resulted in a two-year agreement requiring Northwestern Medicine to provide compensatory damages to the aggrieved individuals. The agreement also requires Northwestern Medicine to revise its policies, educate staff on their rights in the religious accommodation process, train management who exercise decision-making authority on religious accommodation requests, and report to the EEOC about religious accommodation request denials.

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The EEOC district office in Chicago handled the case. EEOC investigates employee discrimination cases involving private employers.

This is a victory for constitutional rights versus the massive medical industrial complex that aggressively pushes vaccines and medications, whether they are necessary and effective or not.

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