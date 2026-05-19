Thomas Massie Loses His Primary Race

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has lost his primary race after making himself unpopular in the GOP for blocking Trump administration policies and obsessively condemning Israel and Operation Epic Fury.

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President Donald Trump, who has responded to Massie’s constant critiques by fervently campaigning against him, celebrated the Tuesday win for Massie’s primary opponent, Ed Gallrein. Massie has been one of Trump's most consistent GOP critics.

In fact, Trump spent a considerable portion of Election Day posting anti-Massie messages on Truth Social. Trump accused Massie of suggesting a years-old endorsement from Trump was recent. “Can you imagine ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie putting out a many years ago Endorsement of him, by me, when he knows that he wasn’t endorsed, but that I proudly endorsed Ed Gallrein? The reason is that Massie has turned out to be the Worst Congressman in the Republican Party. This shows what a totally dishonest and desperate guy Massie is, and I hope the Voters aren’t fooled by his deception!” Trump exclaimed.

Related: Texas Democrat Endorses Prison for 'American Zionists and Former ICE Officers'

It's not a surprise MAGA is done with Massie. Rep. Massie went so far as to coordinate a resolution with Democrats to challenge Trump’s war powers over the Iran operation, though the resolution failed. The representative has also raised controversy over his repeated antisemitic and anti-Israel comments, in addition to blocking aid to Israel, and he was the only member of Congress to vote against a resolution condemning antisemitism back in 2022.

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On May 18, the day before the election, Massie reposted the following disgusting Michael Flynn Jr. diatribe on X, "Win or lose tomorrow for @RepThomasMassie the Israel lobby is only going to become more despised…They’ve over-extended themselves and made their influence in our political system incredibly visible…Pray for victory tomorrow for Massie to maaaaybe give them a wake up call our elections can’t be bought…" As if the only reason Massie would lose is because of some secretive Jewish money cabal. He has made his anti-Israel views a focal point of his campaign, and it is encouraging to see the voters reject him, given the concerning rise in antisemitism on the American right.

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