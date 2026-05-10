White House Launches Portal to Helps Pregnant Moms Find Pregnancy Centers

Pro-life Americans received a gift from President Donald Trump this Mother’s Day, as the Trump White House launched a portal that will help pregnant mothers find pregnancy centers and Make America Healthy Again resources.

Advertisement

Democrats want to kill as many babies through abortion as possible, restricting, limiting, and denying motherhood to countless Americans. The Trump administration is taking a totally different approach, one which celebrates and honors maternity. It’s a laudable and important shift. “Access Pregnancy Support Services and Health Centers,” the new government website urges. “Navigating pregnancy can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to do it alone.”

Pregnancy centers save over 150,000 lives each year. Yet they're frequently the target of media hit pieces.



Join Danielle and @christineyeargs as they discuss the life-saving work of pregnancy centers and a personal story of an unplanned pregnancy. https://t.co/XhHfmDITl5 pic.twitter.com/q90UHQhlX5 — NTD+ (@NTDPlus_) February 7, 2023

The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan first reported on the launch of the portal, declaring, “The new website is a direct rebuke of the Biden administration, which used a federal website to push abortion.”

A pregnancy center helped Jean Marie Davis escape trafficking, saving her life.



THIS is the kind of work the NJ AG is so determined to stop she’ll defy a 9-0 SCOTUS ruling.



Nothing is more revealing about the pro-abortion left than their opposition to pregnancy centers. pic.twitter.com/abnk0Ifx1y — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

Moms.gov is now live as of May 10, and right near the top it has a section with a link to find pregnancy centers near your location. The website explains:

Pregnancy centers provide supportive services for mothers and families. Many centers offer pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD/STI testing and treatment, parenting support, childbirth classes, medical referrals, and material goods like clothes and diapers—at no cost to you. There are more than 2,750 pregnancy centers across the country. The majority of pregnancy centers offer limited medical services. Check with your local center for details.

Related: Trump Honors ‘Our Nation’s Mothers’ and Their ‘Unconditional Love’ and Patriotism

The site also highlights Federally Qualified Health Centers that “serve medically underserved areas and populations in all U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia.” There are 1,400 of these centers and over 16,000 service sites across the country, according to Moms.gov. The staff at the centers include everything from pediatricians to therapists to dentists to OB/GYNs. Besides that, Moms.gov has nutrition facts for mothers and facts about Trump Accounts, among other medical and parenting resources.

Abortion is not the compassionate option for either mother or baby, which is what makes pregnancy centers so crucial. Surgical abortion involves dismembering and/or beheading a baby in the womb, and sometimes involves crushing a baby’s head or poisoning him. Abortion pills, meanwhile, essentially starve the baby to death. Furthermore, a 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher risk of depression — even if the pregnancies were unwanted. Women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma — even for years afterwards. Significantly, according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision.”

Advertisement

President Trump also issued a message for Mother's Day in which he declared, "So much of who we become begins with a mother’s example. The confidence we carry and the lessons we live by are often first modeled by women who devote themselves wholly to seeing that our American Dreams come to life and that our potential remains unlimited." Moms.gov is part of the Trump administration's dedication to helping mothers.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and cultural holidays? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.