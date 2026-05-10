Trump Honors ‘Our Nation’s Mothers’ and Their ‘Unconditional Love’ and Patriotism

President Donald Trump paid tribute to “the women whose unconditional love steadies us through every season of life” in his message for Mother’s Day.

“For 250 years, our Nation’s mothers have strengthened families, raised generations of faithful Americans, and instilled the enduring values that propel our country toward greatness,” Trump declared. “Above all, we treasure the mothers who teach us to honor our traditions, respect our great American Flag, and uphold the founding ideals that sustain our glorious way of life.” This week, he and First Lady Melania paid tribute particularly to military mothers, Angel Moms, and Gold Star Mothers.

Advertisement

The president wrote, “So much of who we become begins with a mother’s example. The confidence we carry and the lessons we live by are often first modeled by women who devote themselves wholly to seeing that our American Dreams come to life and that our potential remains unlimited.”

He recognized that there are many different ways to experience maternity: “Whether they are adoptive, natural, foster, or a guiding maternal figure, mothers cultivate our strength, unlock our talents, and encourage us to reach higher than we ever thought possible. Behind every leader and trailblazer stands a strong and devoted woman who made that ascent a reality.”

I personally would like to thank my amazing mother, grandmothers, aunts, and all the women who have been my mentors and teachers. They shaped and inspired my life. And if you’re a VIP subscriber, you can share a tribute to your mother in the comments, too.

As for Trump’s proclamation, he insisted, “Throughout every chapter of our national story, resilient mothers have defended our most cherished values and shaped the very fabric of our Republic. As we celebrate Mother’s Day and 250 years of independence, we honor every mother who has faithfully passed the flame of American values to the next generation. We especially pay tribute to the Gold Star Mothers whose children gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump Celebrates Jobs Report for Mother’s Day

Since mothers are the “foundation of others’ success” while also having “their own ambitions and the strength to pursue them while raising strong families and nurturing a flourishing home,” Trump boasted about measures his administration has taken to help American moms. These include a lowered cost of living, an expanded child tax credit, and “investing in our children’s futures through the historic creation of Trump Accounts,” he wrote.

Trump added:

A mother’s love is inseparable from her desire to do what is best for her family and children, so we have restored parental rights to our classrooms—and we are prioritizing school choice in federal grant programs, expanding access to private and faith-based education, and ensuring that no parent is forced to accept a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to raising their children with the care and devotion they deserve. We have stopped the flow of dangerous illegal immigrants and deadly drugs like fentanyl and secured the strongest border in American history so that more mothers never have to endure the unimaginable heartbreak carried by our heroic Angel Moms. Our Nation’s mothers have supported us our entire lives with boundless love and commitment, and my Administration will never let them down.

Advertisement

Happy Mother’s Day to all U.S. moms!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and cultural holidays? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.