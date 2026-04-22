Trump Says Virginia Gerrymandered Map Vote Results Were ‘RIGGED ELECTION’

After a sudden and suspicious surge late at night and reportedly coinciding with a mail-in ballot drop that pushed the scandalous Virginia gerrymandered map to election victory Tuesday, President Donald Trump is crying foul.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her Democrat cronies are trying to make their party's dominance of the state permanent with one of the most egregiously gerrymandered congressional maps of modern history, essentially erasing the voting say of numerous red counties. For much of the evening of April 21, when Virginians voted on the map, the "no" votes were ahead by a solid margin. Then, suddenly, DDHQ called the election with the "no's" still ahead, and by the end of the night Virginia authorities insisted the "yes" votes carried the day. Trump and some other Republicans are very suspicious of the integrity of this result.

Trump expressed the reason for his mistrust in an April 22 Truth Social post. "A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive 'Mail In Ballot Drop!'" he accused.

Harking back to his own experience in the 2020 election, Trump satirically asked, "Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory! Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split."

Indeed, around 48% of Virginia voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump in 2024, and they could lose their voices with the new map, which disenfranchises them. The new map would almost certainly hand ten out of eleven congressional districts to Democrat control. This would impact not only Virginia, therefore, but the Republican-Democrat balance of power in the U.S. Congress.

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🚨 BREAKING: Virginia voters have PASSED the egregiously Congressional gerrymandering map, expected to give 10 SEATS to Democrats — only 1 seat to Republicans, per DDHQ



That means over 90% of Virginia becomes represented by DEMOCRATS, disenfranchising a HUGE swath of the entire… pic.twitter.com/eWJ8nKvvw7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

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Of course, as I reported right here on PJ Media, Democrats definitely did rig the election by describing the map as a temporary measure "to restore fairness" rather than a long-term power grab. Trump also wrote, "In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive. As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of 'Justice.'"

Trump's usual hyperbolic wording aside, there is something very odd about the gerrymandered map election results. Whether Democrats really did engage in some last-minute fraudulent ballot dropping or simply confused voters thoroughly with their ridiculous misrepresentation of the map on the ballot measure, obviously they were being dishonest and manipulative.

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Spanberger even indirectly admitted that this map was all a plot to undermine Trump, as she said on CNN, "But I think that the people of Virginia, when looking at the landscape of what is occurring across the country, the people of Virginia said, we want to take this temporary, responsive effort, and we want to respond to what we see other states doing at — at the request of this president. And importantly, across the November elections, where I expect that we will see a substantial wave election... a rebuke of President Trump and his failed policies."

Democrats are ruthless in pursuit of destroying America. If only Republicans were as hardcore about saving it.

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