Biden Admin Naturalized Murderer of DHS Employee

The open border policies of the Biden administration have cost many lives, and the unending media campaign to smear the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was bound to cost more. It turns out that the man who murdered a DHS employee this week was an alien naturalized under the Biden administration.

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced in an April 15 press release, “On Monday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022.”

Under Joe Biden and his handlers, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did an extremely poor job of vetting many individuals in the Democrats’ rush to try to legitimize many of the illegal aliens who poured across our borders. Just because an alien obtained citizenship under the Biden administration's watch does not mean that he is not a threat.

In fact, Abel has an extensive and severely alarming criminal record that includes assault with a deadly weapon, sexual battery, battery against a police officer, vandalism, and obstruction, besides, of course, the new charge of murder. How did the Biden administration not find out any of this? Or did officials know and they simply did not care?

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Mullin explained, “Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship. He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.” DHS has now identified the woman as Bullis.

The DHS press release provided more details on the murder victim:

Lauren Bullis served in multiple roles at DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG). She served as an Auditor in the Office of Audits and as a Team Leader in the Office of Innovation. In every role she held, Lauren exemplified dedication to the OIG mission. Lauren approached her work with integrity, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to excellence that strengthened our organization and the communities we serve. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lauren was a bright spot for so many of the DHS community. She brought warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day.

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So the Biden administration is complicit in yet another murder of an innocent American.

Under the Trump administration, USCIS restored the practice of neighborhood investigations to verify the eligibility of prospective naturalized citizens to assess their residency, "moral character," and loyal adherence to constitutional principles and civic prosperity. USCIS has also created a new vetting center to enhance screening processes for immigration applicants, to catch the criminals, terrorists, and other dangerous threats who try to scam their way to U.S. citizenship.

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