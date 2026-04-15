Hero Principal Who Stopped School Shooter but Got Shot, Excited to Return to Work

An Oklahoma high school principal who earned praise earlier this month for stopping a school shooter who had the ambition to cause another Columbine-type massacre is looking forward to returning to work ASAP despite his gunshot wound.

Advertisement

News on 6 reported on April 7 that no deaths resulted after Kirk Moore tackled a gunman entering the high school where he was principal. Moore was shot in the leg, but authorities quickly confirmed that his injury was not life-threatening. The shooting suspect, Victor Hawkins, was a former student of Pauls Valley High School. News on 6 noted that other staff helped Moore work to subdue Hawkins but did not release any other names. Moore said from the hospital that he is planning to return to his job, which he called his “life’s work.”

MUST WATCH: Video shows the exact moment Kirk Moore, principal of Pauls Valley High School in OK, tackled and disarmed a would-be school shooter.



His man's heroic actions protected the lives of everyone in that school.



He is an American HERO!pic.twitter.com/CM1eIbmrqx https://t.co/q4iLT8DTs9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2026

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement saying that he had spoken with “Pauls Valley Superintendent Dr. Brett Knight regarding the shooting at the high school where Principal Kirk Moore was injured. Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students’ lives. Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery. I’m thankful for the swift response from law enforcement and school staff, and I’m grateful no students were harmed.”

Advertisement

Authorities booked Hawkins at Garvin County Jail on one count of Shooting with Intent to Kill, two counts of Pointing a Firearm, and two counts of Unlawful Carry, News at 6 stated.

For Our VIPs: Gallego, Who Divorced Pregnant Wife and Defended Swalwell, Now Lectures on Swalwell’s Ethics

In a statement from the hospital, published by News 9, Moore said, “Words alone cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from the Pauls Valley community. I am forever grateful for the support I am receiving from those close to me, as well as new friends who have wished me well in their prayers. This support is the reason I am healthy and recovering today.”

While noting that his school district is usually a very safe one, Moore acknowledged that “like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessments of threats. I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to come to me on Tuesday.”

Moore thanked the Pauls Valley police and fire departments. He also expressed gratitude for the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents, who all responded to the shooting.

Advertisement

In conclusion, Moore announced:

I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible so that I may continue my life’s work educating the next generation of Oklahoma leaders. Until then, my thoughts are with our outstanding students, safe today in the arms of their families and friends.

It is exceptional for a would-be mass school shooter to injure only one adult and no children.

It would also be helpful if more school staff around the country were allowed to exercise concealed carry permits at schools. Moore was able to identify and tackle Hawkins before the latter reached any children, but many schools are not that lucky. And how can a teacher protect his classroom from a gunman except with a gun of his own?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and everyday heroes? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.