Trump Ends Obama Climate Regulations and Finalizes Massive Deregulation

The Trump administration is once again restoring sanity to government regulation and saving trillions of dollars by taking on one of the most preposterous of climate regulations.

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Perhaps Barack Obama’s most egregious power grab and most preposterous set of regulations regarded so-called greenhouse gases, which are simply the gases emitted by nearly all things, especially living things, including humans. For instance, climate alarmists consider carbon, which is the chemical basis for all life on earth, a greenhouse gas. In a sense, Obama was trying to regulate life itself and indeed the entire physical world when he claimed that the government could regulate greenhouse gases under an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) endangerment finding and the Clean Air Act. It is absolutely impossible, practically speaking, to regulate greenhouse gases, nor is it even desirable to do so. That is one major piece of nonsense the Trump administration is now axing.

Responding to an article from the New York Post about the Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations, and how Trump was about to end them, the president simply commented, “Done!” The Post noted in the article that the regulations cost us trillions of dollars, meaning that by trashing them, Trump is saving vast amounts of money. The biggest effect of the Democrat regulation, on which Joe Biden doubled down, was for automobiles, heaping onerous rules on gas powered cars while promoting inefficient and expensive electric vehicles.

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But the new Trump administration actions focus on helping instead of hurting consumers. To begin with, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin excitedly posted on X April 6, “Today, the Trump EPA has finalized our deregulatory decision on OOOOb/c (no CNN, that’s not a typo), fixing Biden-era oil and natural gas regulations. Today’s action is estimated to save $2.5 billion, which will help lower gasoline and energy costs across the board to benefit American families.”

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Zeldin followed up with another update. “The first step (BETTER VENTING): The Trump EPA clarified to manufacturers last summer that gas cans can have self-closing vents that restore smoother fuel flow,” the EPA administrator wrote. “The next, bigger step (NOZZLE DESIGN): To have the Consumer Product Safety Commission fix the ABSURDLY designed nozzle, Congress will need to pass legislation to change federal law. It shouldn’t take 3 hands and 5 minutes to pour gas out of a gas can!”

That points to the next step, which is that the ball is in Congress’s court. Executive action can only go so far.

As part of the BIGGEST DEREGULATORY ACTION IN US HISTORY, the Trump EPA ELIMINATED all off-cycle credits that incentivized installation of the almost UNIVERSALLY DESPISED start/stop feature in vehicles. There will be no more climate participation trophies to manufacturers for… pic.twitter.com/4EIn6P9v0j — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 6, 2026

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Part of what this illustrates is exactly why the federal government should never have been involved in climate regulation to begin with, as it is not only unconstitutional but also always inevitably inclined toward increasing overreach and unwieldy rules. The trillions of dollars the American government and businesses have wasted on climate nonsense over the years is absolutely obscene. The Trump administration is right to pull back on the reins, but Congress needs to step up to the plate too.

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