Macron, Sanchez Slam Holy Sepulcher Closure, Ignore Iranian Missiles That Necessitated It

The only nation in the Middle East where Christians can practice their religion freely and thrive is once again facing disgusting misinformation ahead of Passover and Easter. And the woke leaders of France and Spain, who so often attack Christian values, are suddenly pretending to love Christianity in order to smear Israel.

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There are days I want to shout at my fellow Christians, “This is why Jews don’t convert; this is how the Holocaust happened.” The lies surrounding the Israeli government’s temporary closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during Holy Week are so shameless that it is difficult to believe they are as successful at spreading and convincing people as they are. The Israeli government, which is, in fact, the only one trying to raise awareness about persecuted Middle Eastern Christians this Palm Sunday, is closing the Holy Sepulcher because repeated Iranian missile attacks make a mass casualty event dangerously likely. This has nothing to do with Israel hating Christians, but it has everything to do with the Iranian regime hating Christians.

🚨 Additional footage shows the moment a fragment from an Iranian ballistic missile crashed into Jerusalem's Old City. https://t.co/dSlQOSgbgo pic.twitter.com/RlMPOKXxPX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2026

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has a long track record of siding with Muslim terrorists against Israel, released a statement on X that Grok translated, “[Prime Minister] Netanyahu has prevented Catholics from celebrating Palm Sunday in Jerusalem’s Holy Places. Without any explanation. Without reasons or motives.” This is a blatant lie, as the Israeli government has been posting regularly about why the holy site is closed, even providing photos of an Iranian missile that hit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher (see below). Unlike Sánchez, I follow Netanyahu and affiliated accounts, so I know the Spanish prime minister is lying.

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When Iranian missile struck near to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, @sanchezcastejon had nothing to say.

Sánchez — who won’t even wish Spanish citizens with a “Merry Christmas” — never misses an opportunity to incite against Israel.

Israel is committed to freedom… https://t.co/z6MLo0DKp9 pic.twitter.com/qTwSTkQUf6 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 29, 2026

Sánchez went on lying: “From the Government of Spain, we condemn this unjustified attack on religious freedom and demand that Israel respect the diversity of beliefs and international law. Because without tolerance, coexistence is impossible.” This is from the PM who received a special thank you from genocidal Hamas for his arms embargo on Israel.

All safety and precautionary instructions in the Old City are a direct result of Iranian missile fire. As is known, the Iranian regime has fired on the Old City on multiple occasions, striking sites in the vicinity of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 29, 2026

Related: Israeli Ministry Describes Genocide of Syrian Christians as Holy Week Begins

In Sanchez’s own country, a young woman raped by African migrants and injured in a suicide attempt was euthanized this week after the courts decided it was better to kill her than try to help her heal. At one point, her lawyer was trying to get the euthanasia decision reversed, but was told that Noelia Ramos’s organs were already committed and the hospital wouldn’t let Noelia back out. The Catholic Church says euthanasia is a grave evil, but it became legal in Spain under Sánchez’s rule. So Sánchez can spare us the pontificating about empathizing with Catholics.

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Speaking of fake Catholic leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron joined in on the smear campaign against Israel. “I express my full support for the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Christians in the Holy Land, who were prevented from celebrating the Sunday Mass of Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” he pompously posted, based on a Grok translation. “I condemn the decision of the Israeli police, which joins a disturbing sequence of violations of the status quo of the holy places in Jerusalem. Freedom of worship in Jerusalem must be ensured for all religions.”

Maybe Macron — and Sánchez, for that matter — should be worried about the new status quo in France and across Europe, where illegal aliens constantly commit violent crimes while facing little to no consequences. Amazing how when he went to Communist China, Macron was practically drooling all over the dictators there who are harshly persecuting Christians.

And you know what the Catholic Church condemns that the French government loves? Transgenderism. The French government was in a tizzy this week over the Olympic Committee banning biological males from competing in female sports.

Meanwhile, Islamic terrorists in Syria are attacking Christians again. The Israeli government is trying to raise awareness about it, but Macron and Sánchez are too busy bashing Israel to care.

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