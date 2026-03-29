Israeli Ministry Describes Genocide of Syrian Christians as Holy Week Begins

Catherine Salgado | 10:35 AM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The Israeli Foreign Ministry continues to try to draw international attention to the heartbreaking plight of Syrian Christians, who face persecution and even murder at the hands of the Syrian government and rogue jihadis every day.

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Al-Sharaa, formerly al-Golani (because of his belief that Palestinian terrorists should control Israel’s Golan Heights), the current dictator of and lifelong terrorist in Syria, has not stopped his murderous activities just because he put on a suit and became his country‘s ruler. Between government massacres and random attacks from bands of roving Muslim extremists, Syrian Christians are truly in a horrendous plight this Holy Week. And the only government that seems to care is in the world's only Jewish nation.

When al-Sharaa’s jihadis were helping local terrorists commit wholesale massacre in multiple Syrian towns last year, only the Israeli government struck back on behalf of the Christians and other minorities (especially Druze) being killed. Now the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is promoting a post from one of its officials, urging the world not only to pray for Syrian Christians, but to speak out and rally on their behalf. Westerners gathered in huge numbers to protest for Palestinian terrorists. Why can't Westerners organize just as enthusiastically for true victims of genocide in Syria?

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MFA’s director of South Europe Department, George Deek, shared a video that you can watch below. He commented, “Syrian Christians have been reduced from over 2 million to barely 300,000. Now they are under attack again.”

Related: Lebanese Christian Hopes for Peace With Israel As Hezbollah Spreads Terror

Deek emphasized, “As we will soon enter the Holy Week, the very communities that have kept the faith alive for 2,000 years are facing violence, fear, and extinction. Pray for Syria’s Christians, but don’t stop there. Speak about it. Share it. The silence of the world is part of the tragedy.”

Why are Christian leaders not talking about the Syrian Christians on a regular basis? Where are the fundraisers, the awareness campaigns, the marches, the petitions to governments on behalf of the Syrian faithful?

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The Iraqi Christian Foundation shared more video and confirmed, “On the eve of Palm Sunday and Holy Week, in the ancient Christian town of Suqaylabiyah, Syria, groups of armed Islamists are attacking Christian shops, homes, and churches.” The foundation also explained al-Shara’s role in this.

“The Al-Qaeda/ISIS-aligned Syrian government is encouraging these attacks and has been a catastrophic disaster for Syria’s Christians and other minorities, as predicted,” the foundation stated. “Middle East Christians are currently under attack from the Holy Land to Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq. God help everyone.”

Indeed. There are so many countries, from Africa to Asia to South America, where Christians suffer persecution.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL SYRIA TERRORISM

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