Lebanese Christian Hopes for Peace With Israel As Hezbollah Spreads Terror

After years of persecution and violence inflicted by extremist Muslims, some Lebanese Christians are dreaming of making peace with Israel and throwing off the yoke of Hezbollah.

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As of 2022, about a third of Lebanese were Christians, but the Christian population there has been steadily dwindling through murder or displacement in the last few decades. Hezbollah is not Lebanon, but the power that extremists like Hezbollah hold in Lebanon, with the government doing little to combat it, means that innocent civilians, such as Lebanese Christians, find themselves dragged into a war against a nation they wish to be their friend. And the fault lies not with Israel, of course, which always goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties, but with the Muslim jihadis who deliberately endanger civilians.

A Lebanese-based account on X called simply “Natalia” shared thoughts on the situation of Christians in Lebanon, which, within living memory, was a majority Christian country, but is now dominated by murderous Muslims. “No one in Lebanon, across the Arab countries, or anywhere else in the world has the right to question or lecture us Christians of Mount Lebanon about our desire to pursue peace with Israel,” she argued. “That choice is ours alone, shaped by our own history, experiences, and the realities we have endured.”

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The Lebanese Christians are among the groups who have suffered devastating persecution but have been largely forgotten by the West and the global Christian community. When woke reporters pontificate about Lebanon, they always seem to overlook the true victims.

Natalia emphasized, “For decades, we have carried the burden of conflict more heavily than most. We have paid a profound price (in lives lost, in families torn apart, and in the destruction of our communities) while standing at the forefront of regional and ideological struggles tied to opposing Israel. The cost has not been abstract; it has been deeply personal and painfully real.”

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She added, “Despite the heavy price we, as Christians, have paid (often as a result of foreign agendas and imposed ideologies) we were never inherently enemies of Israel or the Jewish people. Our history reflects a different reality, one rooted in coexistence, resilience, and an enduring desire for peace rather than conflict.”

There’s also this interesting story highlighted by a Daily Wire contributor:

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Lebanese Christians are making this clear:

Hezbollah have been targeting Christian towns as staging sites.

This is why Lebanese have left their towns at the border of Israel…and many moved abroad, or into remote areas. https://t.co/AurLOTpHV9 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 9, 2026

Natalia’s reflections are particularly poignant after Israeli troops found that Hezbollah had turned a church into cover for a terrorist base, wrecking the church in the process. We talk abstractly of Islamic jihad and persecution, but Lebanese Christians live that reality every day.

Israel’s government is the only one in the region that tries to stand up for Christians’ rights. But in Lebanon, Hezbollah kills or displaces Christians or uses them as human shields.

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