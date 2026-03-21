Here's Why Trump Said He’s ‘Glad’ Russia Hoax King Mueller Is Dead

Robert Mueller, the former special counsel who spent years compiling a smear report against Donald Trump that turned out to be a total fake, has died.

The president’s reaction to Mueller’s death on TruthSocial was extremely brief, but a verbal gut-punch: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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There is a common belief among non-leftists that one should never criticize people just after they die, which is ridiculous if the individuals in question spent their lives aggressively trying to wreck the country and put innocent people in jail. Now, Trump definitely goes overboard on criticism sometimes, with his Rob Reiner murder reaction being a particularly embarrassing example. And perhaps one can make the argument that Trump should not have expressed gladness that Mueller is dead. On the other hand, Trump went through years of persecution and false accusations thanks to Mueller, so of course, it feels very personal for him, much more so than for many of us who are third-party onlookers.

After years and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on the Mueller report, which mainstream media and Democrat politicians alike assured us would be a bombshell exposé, definitively linking Donald Trump‘s 2016 election and first administration to Russian interference, the report was a joke. Even leftist media and Mueller himself had to admit there was no real evidence of Russia collusion.

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It got worse — the Russia collusion hoax was the result of underhanded Democrat collusion. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed documentation last year implicating Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama:

[RealClearPolitics] The new material describes the role of the Obama administration's intelligence and investigatory directors -- purportedly along with former President Barack Obama himself -- in undermining the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. In addition, their efforts extended to sabotaging the 2016-2017 presidential transition and, by extension, the first three years of the Trump presidency… Hillary Clinton's campaign, later aided by the top echelon of the FBI, CIA, and the Director of National Intelligence, sought -- falsely -- to seed a narrative that Trump had colluded directly with Russia to win unfairly the 2016 election…Next, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "all-star" legal team found no evidence of direct Trump-Putin collusion to hijack the election. But his investigation did sabotage 22 months of Trump's first term, marked by constant leaks and hysterical rumors that Trump was soon to be convicted and jailed as a "Russian asset."

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Since the Russia collusion hoax did delay the Trump administration in focusing on enacting policies and reforms, but did not actually prove anything, the next hoax was claiming Hunter Biden‘s laptop was Russian disinformation, a lie which contributed to the 2020 election steal. Mueller even doubled down on claiming that Russia would interfere in the 2020 election to help Trump.

The Mueller report also comprehended other members of Trump‘s family in the manufactured scandal. For instance, Mueller reportedly hid evidence exonerating Donald Trump Jr. regarding the meeting where Trump Sr. allegedly discussed Hillary Clinton with a Russian lawyer.

And that is just a sampling of why Donald Trump said he was “glad” that Robert Mueller is dead.

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