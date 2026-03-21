Dem Policies Almost Freed 5-Year-Old’s Violent Assaulter

An illegal alien who violently sexually assaulted a small child almost escaped free and clear thanks to warped Democrat laws.

The young victim’s mother idiotically asked Guatemalan illegal alien Carlos Aguilar Reynoso to babysit her five-year-old daughter in February 2026, and later was puzzled when her daughter began to act strangely. When the mother checked the child’s underwear, she found blood.

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The mother rushed the little girl to the hospital, where she ended up having to undergo surgery for internal injuries that Reynoso raping her apparently caused. But officially establishing rape took a little time and some extra DNA testing, not to mention that the horrific crime occurred in Long Island, N.Y., so authorities found themselves facing the possibility that Reynoso would be set free before they could hold him accountable, as they later told the New York Post.

In New York, sanctuary policies block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from taking custody of illegal aliens as they leave court, so federal immigration officers seemingly could not help keep Reynoso behind bars until the DNA results came in. Then also, endangering the welfare of a child, which was the initial charge, does not allow New York prosecutors to seek bail. It seemed as if Reynoso would quickly be back on the streets again.

Related: Thanks, Dems: Convicted Murderer on Parole Killed Mother of 6

But authorities found a way to thwart the dangerous Democrat policies so favorable to criminals like Reynoso, the Post reported. And it involved helping ICE take custody of the child rapist, despite the roadblocks set by sanctuary policies.

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The Post explained:

So quick-thinking investigators instead used their legal discretion to have cops issue the man a desk-appearance ticket, meaning he would be processed on the endangerment charge at the precinct and released. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were then allowed to nab him on his way out of the precinct the day after the alleged rape.

On February 13, an official source told the Post that the DNA results came back and confirmed Reynoso’s crime of rape against the five-year-old victim.

Reynoso now faces charges of first-degree rape, sexual abuse, predatory sexual assault against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. And since ICE took custody of him, the illegal alien did not roam the streets in the interim between his release and the DNA results coming back. Reynoso could go to prison for 25 years, but it is not clear if immigration authorities are considering deporting him.

Sanctuary policies and soft-on-crime laws make it so much easier for criminals, whether foreign or domestic, to get back on the streets quickly, despite committing violent and dangerous crimes. This is why blue cities and states have sky-high crime rates. Yet Democrats are so committed to ensuring that scumbags like Reynoso can stay in the country that they are withholding funding from DHS in Congress right now. If there had not been a couple of authorities in Long Island determined to find some loophole for keeping Reynoso in custody, New York Democrats would have allowed him to go free and perhaps rape other children.

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