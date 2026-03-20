Thanks, Dems: Convicted Murderer on Parole Killed Mother of 6

Heinous pro-crime Democrat policies still in force in California cost the life of a mother of six who fell victim to a convicted double murderer who was out on parole.

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In California, Black Lives Matter — unless a criminal whom Democrats released snuffs out the black life. While Fatima Johnson’s murder happened in 2021, her killer is finally being sentenced now, and lawmakers still haven’t repealed or even reformed the laws that set her killer free despite his previous murders.

The 53-year-old victim was found with her hands tied, wrapped in a blanket and likely choked to death. https://t.co/gbWFW0dl4w pic.twitter.com/3OVLiKTueP — KTLA (@KTLA) March 20, 2026

Darryl Lamar Collins had a conviction for killing two people in 1998, but the woke authorities let him out after half his sentence. This is why we need the death penalty back for murderers.

KTLA said:

Collins, who only served 25 years of his 50-year sentence for those murders under California’s youthful offender laws, killed Johnson less than a year after he was released from prison…The laws, according to the DA, were created to give young offenders a second chance, but he said this case points to the risks of releasing violent offenders early. He added that the law can be changed, but that it requires action from state lawmakers.

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Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told the outlet, “If you’re under the age of 26 years old when you commit the offense – here, he was 24 years old – once you serve 25 years, you’re eligible for parole. That’s exactly what happened with Mr. Collins.” I want to emphasize the fact that Collins was an adult when he committed murder; he wasn’t even a minor. He just got half his sentence forgiven because he was “young” when he ended two victims’ lives.

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Hochman emphasized that this issue is not just about Fatima, but about others who could suffer her fate. “What should at least happen is an honest and frank conversation that, while there might be success stories that come out of these laws, there’s a dark side to these laws as well,” he said. “Unfortunately, Ms. Johnson’s family is living in that darkness.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin excoriated California authorities for their idiotic pro-crime policies. “The California Parole Board got an innocent person killed again,” he exclaimed. “Who could have ever predicted that a convicted double murderer would kill again? Two weeks ago they also found two serial convicted child rapists suitable for early release, including one who said he still has sexual fantasies about young children.”

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At this point, it should be obvious that Democrats are making such decisions precisely because they want more crime. They are deliberately rewarding the most evil criminals, putting them back on the streets in the full knowledge that they will almost certainly commit more crimes on new victims. Democrats have always thrived best in areas with high crime, chaos, and fear, and nowadays, they simply manufacture such a nightmare if it doesn’t already exist.

Fatima Johnson died a horrific death because the Democrats who have been running California into the ground for years, from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down, care much more about experimenting with the justice system and restructuring society than they do about innocent life.

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